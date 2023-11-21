After seemingly turning heel on the previous edition of RAW, Drew McIntyre delivered a very NSFW message to Jey Uso ahead of Survivor Series.

When Drew McIntyre threw his proverbial hat into the ring with Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and the rest of Judgment Day at the end of Finn Balor and Damian Priest's Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, it sent ripples through the WWE Universe ahead of Survivor Series.

Sure, it really felt like things were pointing in that direction for quite some time, as McIntyre was trending toward a legitimate heel turn even before he lost his match to Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Crown Jewel, but by turning on the “Visionary” and the rest of his crew on Monday Night, it effectively ended any speculation that things could get better.

But why did McIntyre make that move, and is he now a full-on member of Judgment Day? Well fortunately, the former “Chosen One” was afforded a chance to address his actions in the opening segment of RAW, but first, he wanted to run over his decision to cost the babyfaces their chance at the Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

“I looked him right in the eye before I dropped his a**. And Jey, you're probably looking for a sorry, an apology for costing you the tag titles for costing you your big moment but I don't remember one apology to me or anyone else back there for anyone you screwed over with your family. Sure, there was some collateral damage there last week, I know Cody was a part of that match too but, you know, Cody did technically bring Jey to RAW, and I couldn't help but notice on SmackDown that he attacked Jimmy and Solo, and people are probably telling him the same thing they're telling me, ‘Get over it!' No!” Drew McIntyre screamed to the WWE Universe.

“Why should we get over it, huh? Why should I personally get over it when he cost me the biggest thing of all? Clash at the Castle, his Bloodline, his family cost me the biggest moment of my life in front of my family. My family, 16 years I've been away from them on the other side of the world, sacrificing everything. I've missed birthdays, they understand. I've missed Christman, they understand. My nephews growing up, they understand. That night when I beat Jey's ‘Tribal Chief ‘was going to be all worth it. Your family bloody took that from my family. Are you starting to understand? Have I lied one time? Is it all starting to make sense? This should be the focus but everyone's focus around the world right now is the million-dollar question: Has Drew McIntyre joined the Judgment Day? You've watched me since I was 22, I've been the same guy for years, you should know me by now. Grand Rapids, I'll pose it to you: Yes or no, has Drew McIntyre joined the Judgment Day?”

So what would the audience say? Is McIntyre in or out? Well, to be frank, even the audience wasn't sure.

Drew McIntyre has joined Judgment Day, but there's a catch.

Clearly displeased with the reaction she received from the audience in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Drew McIntyre chastised the audience before explaining his allegiance to the crowd, the WWE Universe, and the boys in the back.

“You clearly don't know me very well after all of these years,” McIntyre said. “No, I have not joined the Judgment Day. I will be on their team at WarGames though. And why? Because Rhea Ripley gave me something that nobody else could give me in the world: Jey Uso in a cage. Now Jey, this is your warning, from now on, whenever I see you, I drop you. Now I don't know what you believe it, what God you believe in, or where your soul's going, but your a** belongs to me!”

Fortunate for McIntyre, Jey Uso and the rest of his team came out to address the situation head-on, but unfortunately, he wasn't able to get his hands on Uso, as Adam Pearce broke it up and declared that anyone who fights loses the advantage for WarGames, which both sides are really gunning for. Still, it's safe to say McIntyre made his intentions known and, after working things out with the rest of the Judgment Day, will represent the group in the main event of RAW, where that advantage will be decided. If McIntyre can get the win, it'll go a long way in proving he's a performer to watch out for moving forward, but if he can do some serious damage to Uso and knock him out of action for the match, it could force Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn to find not one but two partners for WarGames at Survivor Series.