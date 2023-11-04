After securing a big win over Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel, Seth Rollins secured a surprise second victory at Crown Jewel via Sami Zayn.

When WWE announced that Seth Rollins was going to wrestle Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship in the opening match of Crown Jewel, it became clear rather quickly that the “Visionary” was going to have to fight two battles in Saudi Arabia, one against the “Scottish Warrior,” and another at the end of the match, should he secure the win, against Señor Money in the Bank Damian Priest.

Now granted, the former was no easy task, as McIntyre is a true professional, and as a result, he knows as well as the “King of Strong Style,” Shinsuke Nakamura, how to work over an already injured back, but all things considered, his match with Rollins wasn't anything particularly noteworthy. Sure, the crowd seemed to be cheering for a title change – something that seems to matter a ton to Drew – and McIntyre ran through the greatest hits of his offense, but in the end, Rollins secured the win with a stomp and survived the onslaught like a true World Heavyweight Champion.

When the match came to an end, however, is when things got real interesting.

Marching down to the ring with his purple briefcase, Priest announced to the referee that he was going to cash in his briefcase, but he was attacked by a hooded figure and, thus, was unable to cash in the contract.

Who, you may ask, was this hoodied man? Well, that was none other than Sami Zayn, who revealed himself before running off into the crowd with the briefcase as Priest gave chase, and Rollins laughed off the entire situation in the ring. No matter how you slice it, this was a very good Premium Live Event for the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth “Freakin” Rollins.