Though he's still going strong, having wrestled four matches in 2023 alone between AEW and Pro Wrestling Noah, the day will soon come when Sting rides off into the sunset and says goodbye to one of the most storied careers in the history of professional wrestling.

But who, fans have long wondered, should be the performer who retires him for the second time this century? Should it be Darby Allin, the 30-year-old former TNT Champion who has been working with “The Icon” since shortly after he debuted in 2021? Or is there another performer who deserves the rub, maybe one with much deeper roots intertwined with the WCW legend?

Well, in the opinion of another WCW standout, Booker T, the answer is clear: Sting should be retired by Chris Jericho.

“I’m sure one of the younger guys on that roster can go out there and get it done just as well, but I think if I had to trust someone to actually really get that job done, me in my final match, that final curtain call, the guy to do it with is Chris Jericho,” Booker T said on his Hall of Fame podcast via Wrestling News.

“If I had to have one dance partner to finish my career off with, the guy was going to go out there and do everything right for that match, you couldn’t pick a better guy than Chris Jericho. Chris Jericho and I had several matches throughout my career, and I’ll tell you, there was not a guy that I could trust more than Chris Jericho to go out there and work solely for that match and the fans only. He never was a guy who, I think still to this day, goes out there and does it for self-gratification or anything like that. Chris has always been the ultimate professional as far as going out there and making those fans feel a certain way about what they’re watching. I think Chris would be the perfect guy to do it with Sting if that’s his swan song, his curtain call, and go out there and get it done right.”

Would it be cool to see Sting work a singles match with Jericho for the first time – if you can believe it – in their careers? Or would it make more sense to give the rub to Allin as one final “thank you” before launching him into the stratosphere as one of AEW's new top babyfaces? Either way, Sting has some serious thinking to do before calling it a career.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Eric Bischoff weighs in on Sting retiring at All In.

After taking part in a very fun penultimate match at Forbidden Door II, wrestling with Darby Allin and Tetsuya Naito against Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki, Sting was asked about his long-expected retirement and whether or not he would consider saying goodbye to the fans after an incredible 37-year professional wrestling career.

To his credit, Sting more or less shut that idea down, suggesting that, while it would be cool to say goodbye in front of 70,000 fans, he feels he still has more stories to tell.

Eric Bischoff, Sting's former boss in WCW and friend to this day, feels otherwise, as he believes that there would be no greater visual than to see the WWE Hall of Famer leave his boots in the middle of the ring in front of one of the biggest crowds of his career.

“No, I don’t think we will [see him retire this year] because I think Tony will convince Sting to stick around a little longer if that’s what Tony wants. I understand that,” Bischoff said via Fightful. “Personally, I’d like to see Sting retire. First of all, he’s gonna be in front of 65-75,000 people. If you’re gonna put a period at the end of the last sentence in the last chapter in your career, go out big. I don’t think that he’ll get an opportunity, maybe, but I don’t know that he’ll get an opportunity to go out in front of a crowd that big. That would be special. If I was Sting, that’s what I would want for my career. But then again, Sting’s doing it because Sting loves to perform. He loves to get out there, and it’s hard to give that up.”

Would it be cool to see Sting take a bow against Chris Jericho, Darby Allin, or another Superstar in the ring one final time at All In? Most definitely, but after having his career taken away prematurely once, nobody but Sting should be allowed to say when puts the facepaint away this time around.