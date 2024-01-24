What's NXT for John Cena?

With Argyle, John Cena‘s latest movie, officially gearing up for its big release on February 2nd, “The Champ” has been doing the rounds to promote the picture, and, naturally, the topic of WWE has come up more often than not, especially as he's become more and more comfortable with talking about the R-word: Retirement.

With his career as an active in-ring performer at best set to expire in three years when he turns 50, everyone has been wondering what “The Face That Runs the Place” will do when his final match has been wrestled and if he'll solely stick to acting or if there's still something he wants to give back to the industry like his former WrestleMania opponent, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who just joined the TKO Board of Directors.

Asked this question by none other than Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast, Cena revealed that he would, in fact, like to give back to the next generation of professional wrestlers, only, he'd like to do so in a less formal capacity than, say, Shawn Michaels or Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

“Yes, I hope so. I'm not officially done. I know that I'm close. I'm close. I can feel it. Especially seeing you [Logan Paul] out there, doing incredible stuff. Our talent now, the product has become so crisp and so fast and so skilled. It is a different world. I love, and I still feel fluent. I would like to say goodbye when I still feel fluent. It's coming and to the point where… you know the moment in the sunset where it starts to go down, ‘Man, it's going down real fast.' That's kind of where I'm at. I'm not done, but I need to decide when I am,” John Cena told Logan Paul via Fightful.

“No. What I would love to give to the business is my time. I live very close to the Performance Center, and I would like to go in as a guest, and that way I'm not obligated, and they're not obligated in any way. It's stuff I do in my free time anyway. I love going in and picking people's brains and having conversations. ‘So, who are you?' ‘What does that have to do with anything?' ‘Only everything. Let's talk.' I enjoy that. Doing half a day there and then going back to normal life. I'm fortunate enough to have some other stuff going on, and I'll be focusing on that too, but I always want to be involved in the business. I get so passionate about it and it's something that I love and I think I have a few pieces of wisdom that need to be passed on, I don't think it should die with me. I'll try to do that the best I can.”

Would it be cool to see Cena back on WWE television regularly, say, as a GM for RAW or SmackDown? Sure. Would he excel as a color commentator for a weekly show? Yes, he'd be good at that, too. But frankly, at this point in his life, it's understandable that he'd like to take a step back from the ring and focus on his other obligation, using his wealth of knowledge to give back to future wrestlers when he wants to, instead of out of obligation. Even if it only happens on occasion, any time a PC student can spend picking the brain of John Cena has to be considered a major benefit of incalculable value.

John Cena thinks WWE's recent announcements are all excellent news.

Elsewhere in his promotional tour for Argyle and the Royal Rumble, John Cena was asked about WWE's recent moves, from signing RAW to a massive deal with Netflix to hiring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to the Board of Directors. Unsurprisingly, in an interview with Variety, Cena endorsed both moves wholeheartedly, as he wants nothing more than to see WWE succeed.

“That's great for WWE, that's obviously great for TKO. It came in tandem with an announcement that Dwayne Johnson is now on the board of TKO, and he's going to be more involved with WWE — that warms my heart,” John Cena told Variety. “I think it's great for Netflix because WWE will get global exposure, and it will help Netflix in all of its markets. WWE's been around the world forever, so Netflix immediately gets a global property that they don't have to air U.S.-only or Canada-only, they can put it everywhere. And with WWE, the entertainment never stops. They know they have a reliable source of constant entertainment. This is a partnership that's great for both brands. I couldn't be happier.”

There's an old Greek proverb that goes a little something like this, “a society grows great when old men plant trees in whose shade they shall never sit.” While Cena will certainly appear on a RAW or two once the show lands on Netflix in 2025, it's safe to say his hard work helped to lay the groundwork for near-unprecedented success for the promotion that he likely won't get to benefit from. He won't be the first, and he certainly won't be the last, but his contributions are valuable nonetheless.