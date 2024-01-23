Rocky earned a seat at the TKO table.

In a move that is borderline unprecedented in the modern history of WWE, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has officially transcended from wrestlers – part-time as he may be – to executive by being named to the TKO Board of Directors.

The move, first reported by the Hollywood Reporter in the early hours of January 23rd, comes with stock awardings valued at $30 million and, in arguably the most interesting part of all, grants “full ownership” of his ring name, “The Rock” to the third-generation grappler, allowing him to make money off of the moniker as he sees fit.

“My grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, and my dad, Rocky ‘Soulman’ Johnson, would’ve never thought this day would come. Which is why I’m very humbled to have a seat at the table that has decades of history and family legacy for me. A table that my family helped to build. Being on the TKO Board of Directors, and taking full ownership of my name, ‘The Rock’, is not only unprecedented, but incredibly inspiring as my crazy life is coming full circle,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson told the Hollywood Reporter in a statement.

“At my core, I’m a builder who builds for and serves the people, and [TKO CEO] Ari [Emanuel] is building something truly game changing,” he added. “I’m very motivated to help continue to globally expand our TKO, WWE, and UFC businesses as the worldwide leaders in sports and entertainment — while proudly representing so many phenomenal athletes and performers who show up every day putting in the hard work with their own two hands to make their dreams come true and deliver for our audiences. I’ve been there, I’m still there, and this is for them.”

What does this announcement mean for the future of Johnson in WWE? Will he take a more hands-on role with the promotion, shifting his attention fully from any vanity in-ring run to something more developmental a la Shawn Michaels and Paul “Triple H” Levesque before him in NXT? Or could it mean the opposite, with Johnson pulling a Hiroshi Tanahashi and using his newfound clout to get himself more over in the ring, with a headlining spot at WrestleMania 40 and the endorsements it would produce far eclipsing the $30 million the company invested into his elevation? Only time will tell, but it's hard to argue that this makes the speculation of a second Bloodline Civil War at the “Showcase of the Immortals” against Roman Reigns all the more realistic, as the promotion wouldn't make such an impressive maneuver a few days before the Royal Rumble if they don't have something cooking up their sleeves.

Read the official Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson press release from TKO.

So what will Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's new role look like in WWE? Well, the official press release from TKO does shed some light on his position, including how he will be compensated for his services and even a bit about his potential appearances as an on-screen character moving forward.

Dwayne Johnson (also known by his stage name “The Rock”), age 51, is an actor, film producer, entrepreneur and retired professional wrestler. Mr. Johnson started his career as a third-generation professional wrestler for World Wrestling Entertainment (f/k/a World Wrestling Federation) from 1996 until 2004. During that period, Mr. Johnson won multiple WWE titles and was instrumental to the success of the sport. Mr. Johnson’s success as a professional wrestler led to a career as an actor, producer and entrepreneur. Mr. Johnson develops, produces and stars in all forms of entertainment content via his production company, Seven Bucks Productions, LLC, which he co-founded in 2012. In addition to Seven Bucks Productions, LLC, Mr. Johnson has co-founded multiple business ventures, including ZOA Energy, LLC, an energy drink company, in partnership with Molson Coors, and Siete Bucks Spirits LLC, the liquor company that produces the premium tequila brand Teremana, in partnership with Mast-Jägermeister. In 2020, Mr. Johnson co-led a consortium to acquire the XFL, a professional American football league, which re-launched in 2023 and recently combined with the USFL to become the United Football League. Mr. Johnson also maintains several brand partnerships, including a partnership with Under Armour, Inc. pursuant to which Mr. Johnson has developed a line of fitness apparel under the “Project Rock” brand. In 2016 and 2019, Mr. Johnson was named by Time Magazine as one of the world’s most influential people. Mr. Johnson graduated from the University of Miami with a Bachelor of General Studies. Mr. Johnson is represented by talent agency William Morris Endeavor, an affiliate of TKO. Prior to the Effective Date, Mr. Johnson received annual royalties from WWE in connection with his appearances in WWE-produced content, merchandise, and other services performed for WWE. For the year ended December 31, 2023, Mr. Johnson received royalties in an aggregate amount of approximately $491,000. Following the Effective Date, Mr. Johnson will continue to receive such annual royalties from WWE and will be entitled to receive royalties in connection with the sale of licensed products that utilize the Assigned IP and his name, likeness and other intellectual property rights in accordance with the Services Agreement.

For the better part of a decade, and frankly, for even longer, The Rock has been WWE's white whale, a certified international Superstar that they wanted to work with immensely but could never quite book consistently enough due to his commitments to Hollywood, spring football, Under Armor, and an ever-expanding collection of other opportunities that expands about as quickly as the Gremlins at a waterpark. If this is the best way to ensure that he not only remains an active part of the WWE Universe but actually grows into a more established, dare I say, stately role, then frankly, it's hard not to see this bet paying off for the promotion in a major way.