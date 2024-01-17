Elly Conway is not Taylor Swift. The cat, however...

Argylle director Matthew Vaughn wants the internet — especially the Swifties — to know that Taylor Swift didn't write the Argylle book, Variety reported.

As far as conspiracy theories go, the rumor that the pop superstar is the author behind the book that inspired the upcoming Apple spy movie is quite benign. However, it has been circulating on social media for months that the author Elly Conway is actually Taylor Swift. It's supposed to be why the manuscript got a $200 million deal for its film rights. Argylle's screenwriter adapted the book into the Henry Cavill-led movie.

Taylor Swift and the Argylle conspiracy theories

Swifties were convinced that mysterious author Conway (whose identity has yet to be revealed) because the singer is fond of wearing argyle sweaters. She also has two Scottish Fold cat, Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson, which is the same breed of cat featured in the movie and its poster. Another “clue” is that Bryce Dallas Howard who plays Conway in the film has red hair. Swift had red hair in the All Too Well short film.

However, Vaughn is trying to shut down the rumors.

He told Rolling Stone, “I'm not a big internet guy, and it was actually my daughter who came up to me — this is the power of celebrity and the internet — and said, ‘You never told me Taylor wrote the book!'”

“And I'm looking at her going, ‘What are you talking about Taylor Swift wrote the book? She didn’t write the book!' And I was laughing because I was like, ‘It’s not true! She didn’t write the book!' But my daughter was convinced of it,” the director added.

He further explained that the book does exist. It does. Argylle by Elly Conway was published in Jan. 9.

“And it's a really good book. And there is an Elly Conway who wrote the book, but it's not Taylor Swift,” Vaughn insisted.

He continued, “And I say that because I imagine Taylor Swift has a load of people trying to jump on her bandwagon left, right, and center. I don't want to be a part of that club. I did read the conspiracies and I was like, ‘Wow, they don’t leave a stone unturned!' But it's not Taylor Swift. She definitely didn't write the book.”

Swift may not have written the book, but she did inspire the Scottish Fold in the film. It's not just any Scottish Fold, though. Before Swifties can say that it's either Meredith or Olivia, it's not.

Meet Chip, the nepo cat

It's actually Vaughn's cat. Or at least the cat allows him and his wife supermodel Claudia Schiffer to live in it along with their daughters. Their daughters convinced them to adopt the cat after they had seen one in Swift's Miss Americana documentary on Netflix.

“Ironically, what she is responsible for is the Scottish Fold,” Vaughn explained.

“I got home one day, it was Christmas, and I was like, ‘What the f**k is that noise?' And I’m running around the house and I hear a noise, and the kids had seen a Taylor Swift documentary and there was a Scottish Fold in that, and they'd persuaded my wife, Claudia, to get them the kitten for Christmas. It was bought without my permission and hidden from me,” he continued.

The cat, Chip, was a replacement cat after Vaughn fired the original cat on set, according to Collider. He said the original cat “wasn't cute” and “definitely wasn't trained.” So he turned to his daughter and told her that he was borrowing Chip for three months. The director even calls Chip a “nepo cat.”

Chip — er — the cat featured in the movie, Cavill and Howard are joined by an ensemble cast including Sam Rockwell, Ariana DeBose, John Cena, Bryan Cranston, Samuel L. Jackson and Catherine O'Hara. Argylle will premiere on cinemas on Feb. 2.