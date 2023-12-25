In a move few fans saw coming, Jim Cornette and Chris Jericho decided to engage in a social media flame way on Christmas morning.

Ah Christmas, a day to second with friends and family, enjoy some professional sports, and, if you're Chris Jericho, go to war with Jim Cornette and his lawyer buddy Stephen P New over CM Punk's involvement in the “Brawl Out” after AEW All Out in 2022.

What? You didn't have an all-out smackdown between two future WWE Hall of Famers and a wrestling-loving lawyer? Well, if you were really keeping track of how things have been shaking out on the Cult of Cornette over the past week or so, you really shouldn't be too surprised, as things have been trending this way ever since New made an appearance on Wrestling with Rip Rogers, where he revealed that not only did he represent CM Punk and Ace Steel in their legal proceeding against AEW after All Out but that they'll never be able to talk about it because (almost) everyone signed lifetime NDAs.

“We are greatly limited, Ace is correct about that. You're never going to hear me or Ace or Punk comment on the particulars… When I first started dealing with Megha [Parekh] and Chris [Peck] on AEW's legal team I think they saw me as an extension of Jim Cornette, I think they thought they were gonna get on the phone and I would cut a Cornette promo … But the longer they dealt with me, the better the relationship got … That helped the situation greatly for me to have what I believe is a good relationship with the upper management of AEW,” Stephen P. New explained via Wrestling Inc.

“As I said, the only person, granted she's not completely objective and unbiased, the only person not subject to an NDA, who's not subject to confidentiality provisions is Ace's wife, Lucy, so you know maybe one day she tells the story,” said New before explaining why that was the case, “That was just part of the deal.”

Alright, nothing too controversial there, right? Sure, maybe it's a tad precocious that one of Cornette's guys represented Punk and Steel in their interaction with AEW, but all it did was provide a bit of insight and a bit more fodder for the anti-AEW side of things, but then none other than Chris Jericho decided to come off of the top rope with a move of his own and just like that, the early hours of Christmas morning lit up like a Christmas tree.

Hey @StephenPNew– I don’t adhere to an employee handbook and have NEVER had one in 4 years of working for @aew. Ive also never signed an NDA in my life ….ever. So stop trying to be a bully and making egotistical fantasy brags for your clients, and start doing some research… https://t.co/P8Fjda7d9K — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) December 25, 2023

Now, as you may or may not know, Chris Jericho has a website associated with his Talk Is Jericho podcast that shares wrestling news, including the explanation that CM Punk and everyone involved in the Brawl Out who was employed by AEW at the time has an NDA that will keep them from talking about the brawl.

Jericho, to his credit, shared the post, but with a caption noting that he didn't sign an NDA, and, thus, could talk about whatever he wants. While Stephen P New tried to explain to Jericho in the comments that he is under an NDA due to his employee handbook, Jericho fired back, letting the lawyer and everyone else know that he can do whatever the heck he wants, including talking about the “disgusting” details of the fight.

“Hey Stephen P New – I don’t adhere to an employee handbook and have NEVER had one in 4 years of working for AEW,” Chris Jericho wrote on X. “I've also never signed an NDA in my life … ever. So stop trying to be a bully and making egotistical fantasy brags for your clients, and start doing some research before you make blanket statements about your buddies. Because I saw EVERYTHING that night…including how Lucy (and her husband and best buddy) acted and what really went down…and since I was in the room and watching her and everybody else the whole time..I know exactly what really happened. And considering you weren’t there and I was …maybe you should shut your mark a** up. Because what really went down was disgusting…”

Ho, ho, ho, talk about an early Christmas gift at 4 am EST. We might actually hear about the “Brawl Out,” and even 12 hours after the post, the thought of that outcome still has the phrase trending on social media. Part of that trend, however, may be because Cornette decided to get in on the action, letting “The Ocho” know that he should… well, read on and find out.

“God, Chris, it's Xmas–slap Tony's d**k out of your mouth, you've got his Dad's money the next 10 years & the Buckaroos will still let you play with the cool kids,” “You don't have to tell the truth, just QUIT LYING, Punk is sorry he made a difference in AEW business & you haven't.”

Welp, there you go, folks; Jericho vs. Cornette is the feud few saw coming, but many now want to see close out the 2023 calendar years, and if fans play their cards right, we might get some more details on the “Brawl Out” too – talk about a Christmas miracle.