By Matty Breisch · 5 min read

Matt Hardy’s run in AEW has been littered with ups and downs. His debut was massive, even if some criticized the mystical nature of his teleportation in an empty Daily’s Place only for his “Broken Nature” to fall apart due to Tony Khan’s disinterest in going down that particular magical rabbit hole. He then, after a brief period where his gimmick comically changed depending on the situation, became all about the money, embracing his former “Big Money” nature while managing Private Party and eventually a stable that expanded to include The Butcher, The Bunny, and The Blade, The Hybrid 2, and Andrade, who eventually took the “Family Office” under his own name.

While one may look at Hardy’s run as disappointing, as he was quite literally the top attraction in Impact during his initial “Broken” chapter, it was all going to be worth it when Jeff Hardy, Matt’s brother, made his way to AEW and reformed one of the most influential tag teams of all the: The Hardy Boyz.. or now just The Hardys/The Hardy Brothers due to copyright reasons. The duo were, like, insanely over, they could still work at a fairly high level despite being up there in age, and it certainly felt like the Hardys were gearing up for a title reign before their three-way match with Jurassic Express and the Young Bucks was contracted to two due to Jeff being arrested for a DUI. The Swanton specialist was quickly suspended, the team’s push was placed on hold as well, and the older Hardy was placed into limbo, with a return pairing with Private Party eventually thrown together.

Have professional wrestling fans seen the end of The Hardy Boyz/Brothers? Only time will tell, but Matt would certainly like to see the duo do it again in AEW, as he detailed on Inside The Ropes as transcribed by Fightful.

“Yes, I would like to go out as the Hardy Boys,” Hardy said. “That’s how we came in and I think we’d like to go out on that note and we’d like to do everything we can in AEW together. It was really interesting for me, once again, very frustrating. Starting in COVID was very frustrating, once Jeff and I started to get our feet under us as the Hardy Boys, things happened, which was very frustrating. I was kind of lost at that time. I end up pitching a thing to reunite and reconcile with Private Pary and that’s what we’ve been doing. We’ve been doing a lot of content that hasn’t necessarily lived on the TV programming all the time. It has here and there, but there’s stuff with me getting them away from Andrade, now that Ethan Page has their contract. I’m trying to make things right with them and we’re reunited. The Elevation and Dark content has been really fun,” he said. “I definitely want to have a great run in AEW with Jeff and that is my goal, whenever that happens, it happens. Until then, I am happy that I’m keeping my time busy and involved in a story on programming.”

Could The Hardys be back on AEW television when Jeff’s issues are resolved? Only time will tell, but for now, at least Matt has a new angle going that’s garnering rave reviews from fans online.

Private Party will forever be linked to Matt Hardy in AEW, per Matt Hardy.

Speaking of Private Party, Hardy actually talked about his current run with Private Party and The Firm on his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, and needless to say, he’s enjoying what he’s doing, even if it once again links his run to Marq Quinn and Isiah Kassidy, as transcribed by Fightful.

“This whole story has kind of been us figuring out things as we go along,” Hardy said. “We’ve been given a lot of freedom with what we’re doing and whatnot. We wanted to take a turn where, as opposed to playing mental chess, myself and Ethan going back and forth, we wanted to do something that was a little more serious where there’s jeopardy on someone in the angle. Now the jeopardy is going to be on Private Party. As everyone knows, I have a legitimate bond with those guys, I really love those guys. I really feel like they’re my legacy in a lot of ways. Whatever they become, I’m gonna be held responsible for it in many ways. So it’s very important to me that they do good and they do well. But once Ethan starts saying now he’s going to take out his frustrations on them and punish them, it’s where he kind of crosses a line with me and we kind of move up a gear to the next level.”

In a way, Hardy is dead on accurate; Private Party haven’t really taken part in a Hardy-less angle in AEW since they initially linked up with the future Hall of Famer back at the end of 2020. They went from the team that beat the Young Bucks in the initial tournament to decide on the AEW World Tag Team Championship and the first AEW tag team to enter the Forbidden Door to wrestle in Impact to fixtures of Dark and Dark Elevation without much hope for a regular return to television. Still, Hardy admits that he’s having fun with his teammates and would love to go on a trio run once his well-regarded Dark Elevation angle with “All Ego” Ethan Page comes to a resolution.

“They’re having a lot of fun, and they’re really enjoying it, and I am too,” Hardy said. “It really makes me want to try as hard as I can to dial it in and be as good as I can possibly be and make the most out of this three-man team of the Hardy Party and go as far as we can in the trios division.”

Could Hardy Party be the first team after the titles when the “NBAEW” Best of Seven series between The Elite and Death Triangle comes to an end? If Jeff isn’t cleared to compete, that feels like a very real possibility.