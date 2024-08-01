When it comes to Bronny James, it seems like everyone has a take on the former USC hooper's NBA ceiling, from NBA pundits to fans all the way up to WWE's The Miz, who is set to host SummerSlam in Cleveland this weekend.

Chopping it up with the fine folks on ESPN in a guest appearance on NBA Live, The Miz was asked if the Olympics are LeBron James' final chance to win a championship, to which he replied no, as the two-time Grand Slam Champion believes Bronny is going to take the Lakers to the “promised land.”

“Are you kidding me? Bronny James is in Los Angeles. Bronny James is taking the Lakers to the promised land. I actually wish that the Cavaliers drafted Bronny so that they could get LeBron (James), and then it would Spida, LeBron, Bronny, Garland, Mobley, and it would be amazing. And we'd go all the way to the NBA Finals,” The Miz explained on ESPN.

“Bronny Jr., Bronny Jr. is taking them to the promised land. Do you think LeBron James, his dad, is going to allow anything less? Anything less? Absolutely not!”

Now what, you may ask, does The Miz know about basketball? Well, other than being a massive fan of the Cavs, he is also the owner of one of the greatest shots in NBA Celebrity All-Star Game history, even if it didn't ultimately count since it came in a second too late. Still, if he believes the younger James is going to become a legit star in Los Angeles capable of taking the team to a title this year as a rookie, well, he should probably stick to the squared circle, as he's better in the ring than at the NBA talent evaluation game.

The Miz names the five NBA players who could shine in WWE

Elsewhere in his stop at ESPN to promote SummerSlam, The Miz was asked to name the five NBA players he believes could shine in the WWE as a cross-over star.

An interesting ask, right? You bet, but The Miz, one of the best talkers in the business, didn't hesitate in making his picks, ripping off five players past and present who perfectly fit the bill.

“No. 5 is going to be Tyrese Haliburton. Why? Because after defeating the Knicks in the playoffs, he goes to Madison Square Garden and literally calls out Jalen Brunson. I mean, that is what it's all about right there. That's what people wanted to see and let me tell you something, the guy got booed out of the building in Madison Square Garden,” The Miz noted via Fadeaway World.

“No. 4 is LeBron James. He is my GOAT. Greatest of all time. Why you may ask? Because he brought Cleveland a championship. He said, ‘Yo, I'm going to get you a championship and I got you a championship.' And he's going to bring home the gold for the Team USA this time in Paris.

“Now No. 3, Draymond Green. Whether it is on his podcast or on the court, he is always creating controversy that you want to hear that you want to see and he's always entertaining. Got to love it.

“No. 2, Michael Jordan. Everybody else's seem to be GOAT… I would love to see him in the ring against my GOAT, LeBron, to see who really is the greatest of all time. Is it MJ? Is it LeBron? We can only tell in a WWE ring.

“No. 1, Sir Charles (Barkley) baby. In his heyday, there was no one better, no one more outspoken. I loved watching Charles Barkley. He was the original bad boy before being a bad boy was cool.”

Alright, on paper, those are some pretty good picks minus maybe Jordan, who never really screamed WWE in his personality or on-screen presence. Still, if the idea is to decide on who truly is the GOAT, then putting him against James in a winner-takes-all throwdown makes all the sense in the world, even if *spoiler alert* wrestling is scripted and the promoter would get to decided on the finish before the duo got into the ring.

Still, other than that, the idea of Green, Hali, and especially Barkley have to be strong picks in any NBA-to-WWE fantasy draft, as they can all talk trash, all have very heelish personalities and have made more than their fair share of enemies in Jordan Poole, Knicks fans, and the fine women of San Antonio, who may never forgive the “Round Mound of Rebound” for all of the shots he's taken at them over the years. If that isn't heelish behavior, I don't know what is.