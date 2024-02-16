The Miz has been on a terrible slump lately, but the A-Lister is taking it all in stride.

WWE 2K24 superstar and Hollywood A-Lister The Miz had his WWE 2K24 OVR rating revealed today through UpUpDownDown's channel.

Sadly, The Miz gets his lowest-ever rating in a WWE 2K game by a long shot. His previous lowest rating was 84, but now he finds himself clinging for dear life. The 2-time WWE Champion, 8-time Intercontinental Champion, 2-time US Champion, 4-time WWE Tag Team Champion, 2-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion, 2-time World Tag Team Champion, 2-time Mr. Money in the Bank, Triple Crown Champion, and the first and only double Grand Slam Winner gets an OVR rating that is arguably undeserving for someone with a resume like his.

The Miz gets an 81 OVR rating in WWE 2K24, the lowest he's ever had in a WWE video game. The Miz, who turned face in August last year to challenge The Ring General Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship, admitted that his rating might just be fair for him, given that he only won three matches in 2023. “Anything over 1 might be a good score for me,” says The Miz, saying that he didn't have a good record in terms of win/loss record in the previous year. The Miz says that he's okay with his score, saying that an 81 OVR is “a solid B.”

A Solid B might not be exactly what one would expect for an A-Lister to get, but it's undeniable that The Miz has been regressing in his ring performance over the past years. While it doesn't seem like The Miz has any intention of hanging up his boots any time soon, his championship years might well be behind him at this point in his career.

