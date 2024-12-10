When Bobby Lashley gave Vince McMahon a shout out for how he was treated in WWE, it turned heads around the IWC.

Yes, Lashley was booked better under Mr. McMahon than Paul “Triple H” Levesque, but he certainly has to put that into the context of how he treated people poorly along the way, right?

Well, in his interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Lashley laid out how McMahon forced him out of his comfort zone and, as a result, forced him to grow as both an actor and a performer in the ring.

“I was like, ‘That's heat.' He's like, ‘Check this out.' He gets it. He gets it. That's why I never really questioned anything he does. He put me through some crazy storylines, some very cringey storylines and everything, but I kind of tried to find out why. Sometimes, you go and ask him. ‘Vince, you want me to beat up these three guys dressed as girls called my sisters?' You tell him that, and he goes, ‘Ah. It's great.' ‘Are you sure?' I came in [his office] after they put me with Lio (Rush), and they were doing different things with me. ‘Can you explain to me why we're doing this?'” Lashley asked via Fightful.

“He said, ‘Bobby, you are so strict and regimented. You are a super nice guy who everybody loves, but you're so strict on yourself and so hard on yourself. I want to see different layers of you. I want them to see different layers of you. I've seen different layers of you, but we can't get it on TV because you're so military. One way of going about that is humility. Sometimes, you have to go and do things that are completely out of your character to be able to get you to different places. I want to see different layers of you.' ‘I'm going to try.' Although I couldn't pull certain things off, I tried. Moving forward, I've been working with acting coaches. He said, ‘That's the greatest thing you can do. You want to be very vulnerable in front of your crowd to be able to gravitate to who you are.' At that point, yes, I do have a limit to certain things I would do, but I was very open to a lot.”

Well, one thing about what Lashley said is correct: he certainly had to go through some strange storylines in WWE. While that may have helped him to grow as a performer and identify that he needs an acting coach to get even better, any positive comments on Mr. McMahon in 2024 are going to draw ire, as he remains disgraced for his ever-expanding list of accusations.

Bobby Lashley wants to headline AEW All In

Elsewhere on his promotional tour, this time at the AEW All In Texas: Countdown show, Lashley revealed his current goal with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, which is to headline All In in Texas and fight for the AEW World Championship.

“I’m super excited. I’m super excited because I’d never been to that stadium before. Today was the first time, and when I went inside there, I was like, wow, we have some work to do. Because that’s what I want to do,” Lashley told Sports Guys Talking Wrestling via Fightful. “I want to be able to fill that stadium up. That’s what’ll show the progression, and that’s what’ll show how much AEW has grown. We want to go out there and sell that stadium out. So that’s what I’m most excited about. I want to be able to main event at All In because now I live in Dallas, and it’s right down the street. So I want to be able to main event at home, and I want to be able to sell out that stadium. That’ll let me know that we’re doing what we need to do here in AEW as The Hurt Syndicate, as an addition to the AEW roster.”

Does Lashley have that sort of draw in AEW? Only time will tell, but if he can tangibly prove he's moving tickets, throwing him against someone like Swerve Strickland as a sort of “Final Boss”-type scenario has the potential to be a money angle.