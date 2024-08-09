After being one of the top stars in WWE during the final act of the Vince McMahon era, it would appear Bobby Lashley's run in WWE is about to come to an end, with the “All Mighty's” contract set to expire before fans can say AEW All In.

But why? What happened? How did Lashley go from a WWE Champion who headlined some of the biggest shows in professional wrestling to a performer who hasn't been featured in a major way on television in months? Did Lashley do something wrong? Is he out of action with an injury? Or is something else afoot?

Discussing the situation on The Laboratory podcast, Lashley revealed that the biggest issue isn't on his end, but instead his perception in the eyes of WWE's new CCO, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who doesn't view him in the same way as his predecessor, Vince McMahon.

“If I say the wrong thing right now [Laughter]. I had a connection with Vince. Vince understood me. Vince was big on the show. He looked at people that were stars. He saw that in me,” Bobby Lashley told The Laboratory podcast via Fightful. “There were a lot of little nuggets that Vince would give me throughout my career and tell me different things. Vince looked at me like, ‘I can tell Bobby works his a** off. I can send him anywhere around the country to represent the brand.' He looked at me like a star. I like Vince. I haven't really had too much of a connection with Hunter. Hunter has his guys. I've tried to, but we haven't really worked enough together to get to know each other.”

Gosh, that's a pretty explicit way of putting things, isn't it? While it's not quite MVP levels of outright trashing the current WWE administration, as Omos' former manager has accused “The Game” of outright racism, it sounds like Lashley isn't a huge fan of how the current CCO has handled his career at this stage of the game, and is excited to prove he can still go in another promotion down the line, be that AEW, TNA, or elsewhere.

Booker T wants to see Bobby Lashley in TNA, not AEW

While booking Lashley, MVP, and maybe Shelton Benjamin too in a reunited version of The Hurt Business feels like a borderline no-brainer for AEW moving forward, with an All In debut after the Trios Championship match at Wembley Stadium feeling like a perfect way to garner headlines and debut the faction, in Booker T's opinion, Tony Khan's company may not be the perfect landing spot for the group.

Why? Because Booker T wants to see Moose join the faction, and that can only happen in TNA, as he noted on his Hall of Fame podcast.

“Are these guys going to end up All Elite as the new and improved Hurt Business? Or are they gonna go to TNA and create the new and improved Hurt Business over there? Because just imagine if they did go there. And perhaps it'd be Shelton, MVP, and they add Moose. And then you got the new Hurt Business, the new and improved New Power Generation Hurt Business,” Booker T explained on his Hall of Fame podcast via 411 Mania. “And the reason I say that is because it's not so saturated in TNA, where these guys are seen and highlighted on a weekly basis. That's what I see. They could end up in AEW, of course they probably would make a whole lot more money in AEW. But if done right in TNA, the money will be there for them because they will still be able to go out and work and do other projects and do other things. And to be able to build something like that, for me I think that's a win-win situation over there.”

With Cedric Alexander still signed to WWE, the promotion would need to add one more member to the faction in order to keep their numbers and role the same from their WWE heyday. If that's Moose, great, he would absolutely be elevated by the booking and look the part of a true-blue star alongside Lashley and MVP. If instead, the group lands in AEW and TK decides to give that nod to someone like Keith Lee, the elevation would be just as impactful and would allow the “Limitless” to finally have something to do on television without having to shoulder the solo load of being a singles star if that's no longer in the cards.