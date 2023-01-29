And just like that, it became official: Cody Rhodes will main event WrestleMania 39 after running the table at the WWE Royal Rumble.

Entering the match at entrant 30, Rhodes entered a contest loaded to the brim with interesting opponents, from long-time rival Seth Rollins to entrant number one, GUNTHER, and even Logan Paul, who made his surprise return to the company after suffering multiple injuries at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Prepared to go the distance with a definitive interest in winning the one belt his father never could in WWE, the WWE Championship, Rhodes began his time in the match by beating down Rollins, before turning his attention to Dominik Mysterio, then finally GUNTHER, who set a record for the longest time spent in a Royal Rumble match at over 70 minutes. Going toe-to-toe against The Ring General for what felt like 10 minutes, Rhodes and GUNTHER went back and forth in the sort of America vs. Austria match that “The American Nightmare” would have loved back in AEW during his angle with Anthony Ogogo.

With a spot in the main event of WrestleMania 39 now secured, the next few months will be very interesting for Rhodes, as he’ll surely be forced to reckon with the other members of The Bloodline before he’s allowed to test his mettle against Roman Reigns at “The Show of Shows.” Still, after spending half a year getting back into ring shape following a brutal pec injury, it’s hard to root against Rhodes in this or any match, as “The American Nightmare” has been working towards his big moment for years now, even if he had to leave the company to get there.