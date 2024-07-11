WWE stars Drew McIntyre and CM Punk can't avoid each other as the former signs with Paradigm.

Variety reports that McIntyre has signed with Paradigm for “representation in all areas.” However, even with this move, he will continue to be represented by Brad Small at Fox Rothschild.

He is not the only WWE talent represented by Paradigm. Their roster includes Tiffany Stratton, World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, and CM Punk.

This is a big move for McIntyre, who is planning for life outside of the WWE. He is currently serving an in-storyline “suspension” for attacking RAW General Manager Adam Pearce at the Money in the Bank post-show. He weighed in on the matter on X.

“‘When one door closes…'” he said, reacting to Variety's X post about the news. “Since I'm officially suspended by @WWE, I'll be looking forward to exploring new opportunities.”

Obviously, McIntyre still has unfinished business with CM Punk, so he is not going anywhere. The two are due for a match — perhaps at SummerSlam on August 3, contingent on Punk's injury status — but this move will allow McIntyre other opportunities outside of the WWE.

He will make his feature film debut later this year, too. McIntyre appears in Lionsgate's The Killer's Game. Fellow WWE alum Dave Bautista stars in the movie alongside Sofia Boutella, Pom Klementieff, and Ben Kingsley.

Maybe this move leads to McIntyre becoming the next John Cena, Dwayne Johnson, or Dave Bautista. All three of those former WWE stars have made waves in Hollywood.

Drew McIntyre's WWE career

Drew McIntyre is one of the top stars in the WWE. He is currently one of the top heels on the RAW roster and is entrenched in a heated feud with CM Punk.

He first joined the company in 2007. Upon joining the main roster, he was dubbed the “Chosen One.” However, this did not end up being the case, and he was released from the company in 2014.

After jumping around from TNA to the independent circuit, McIntyre made his WWE return in 2017. He quickly became one of the top stars in the company, winning the WWE Championship on several occasions and also winning a Royal Rumble in 2020.

He is fresh off winning his first Money in the Bank ladder match as well. Unfortunately, McIntyre attempted to cash in his contract that night on Damien Priest. He ultimately lost, thanks to interference from CM Punk.

The CM Punk feud

Drew McIntyre's feud with CM Punk began when the latter returned to the company in 2023. At the 2024 Royal Rumble, it intensified. During the match, McIntyre accidentally injured Punk while delivering a Future Shock DDT. This resulted in a tricep injury for Punk, who is still not medically cleared almost six months later.

While the two have not had a match, they have traded blows on the microphone. Additionally, Punk has cost McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship on several occasions — the most recent being at the Money in the Bank PLE.

Their feud intensified at WrestleMania XL in April. McIntyre defeated Seth “Freakin” Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Championship. But the reign only lasted a few minutes before Punk attacked McIntyre, leaving him vulnerable to being cashed in on by the 2023 Money in the Bank winner, Damian Priest (who still holds the title).