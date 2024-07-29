After appearing in Marvel's Deadpool and Wolverine, Chris Evans has spoken about the cameo.

Warning: Spoilers for Deadpool and Wolverine ahead

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly after an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), Evans revealed the origins of his cameo. It came after Ryan Reynolds texted Evans. He did not even hesitate to take the part.

“I was so excited,” Evans told EW. “Ryan's a buddy. He just shot me a text saying, ‘Listen, might be a long shot, but would you have any interest in reprising something from 20 years ago?' I said, ‘Oh my God! Of course.'”

He continued praising Reynolds as “the only guy I would've done it for” due to his “Midas touch.”

“His self-awareness makes him almost invincible,” Evans praised .”He makes the joke before the audience gets a chance to make the joke, so if you're going to revisit a character and you have to find a way to make it work, Ryan's humor makes just about everything work, so you feel an automatic sense of safety.”

Chris Evans' cameo in Deadpool and Wolverine

While in the Void, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) encounter a hooded figure. The former seems to know who he is, which excites him once Cassandra Nova's (Emma Corrin) goons come after them.

Once he removes the hood, we learn it is not Steve Rogers/Captain America. Instead, Evans is playing Johnny Storm/the Human Toch. A part he played in Fox's Fantastic Four adaptation in 2005 (and its 2007 sequel). This version of Marvel's First Family series also included Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, and Michael Chiklis.

Evans is the only one that reprised their role in Deadpool and Wolverine. It was a “pretty easy” shoot for him, thanks to his limited role. “I just had to fly in real quick, do a couple days of filming, and fly out,” Evans recalled. “For me, it was pretty easy.”

Reprising the role and wearing the costume was easier for Evans this time around. This version of Johnny Storm is a far cry from the wide-eyed character in the 2005 movie.

“Primarily because where we find Johnny, he's meant to be a little more rundown, so the costume didn't have to be pristine,” Evans said. “Those first two movies, that's when Marvel was really still trying to find their footing. So everything had to be very precise and had a lot of meetings, a lot of opinions. This was a little more like, ‘Yeah, we know it. We've seen it.'”

Other cameo actors such as Dafne Keen, Jennifer Garner, Wesley Snipes, and Channing Tatum also appeared at SDCC. The first three reprised their old roles of X-23, Elektra, and Blade, respectively, in Deadpool and Wolverine. Meanwhile, Tatum appears as Gambit, a character he has long been attached to.

Will Chris Evans return to Marvel again?

Marvel fans will have to wait and see if Chris Evans comes back as Captain America someday. After all, it was announced at SDCC that Robert Downey Jr will return to the franchise.

He will play Doctor Doom, the big bad of the upcoming two Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars. This is a shocking twist and perhaps opens the door for Evans' Captain America to take on Iron Man one last time.