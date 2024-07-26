The biggest show on Prime Video this August is the return of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Comicbook.com reported.

However, it's not the only new show on the streaming platform. First we have the new animated series Batman: Caped Crusader. The series' logline reads, “After a family tragedy, socialite Bruce Wayne transforms into The Batman, where his crusade for justice spawns unforeseen ramifications.”

Batman: Week Two

Series co-creator Bruce Timm, who also had a hand in reinventing Batman in The Animated Series, teamed up with J.J. Abrams and The Batman director Matt Reeves for this new take on Bruce Wayne's Mythology. Batman: Caped Crusader takes place in 1940s Gotham.

This isn't Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli's Batman origins comic Year One. “It's more like ‘Week Two,'” Timm told Empire magazine.

“This Bruce isn't just figuring out how to be Batman — he's going to be a different kind of Batman to the ones audiences are used to seeing on screen,” he explained.

How different? According to Timm, the beloved Alfred isn't just a butler to Batman or a surrogate father. In fact, in this animated series, Alfred becomes a weapon.

Batman is voiced by Hamish Linklater, Alfred Pennyworth by Jason Watkins, Lucius Fox by Bumper Robinson, Catwoman by Christina Ricci, Harley Quinn by Jamie Chung, Gentleman Ghost by Toby Stephens and Harvey Dent by Diedrich Bader. Haley Joel Osment and Minnie Driver are also part of the voice cast, but there's no word yet which character they're voicing.

Go on a road trip with unhinged lesbians

Also available to stream this August is the action comedy thriller Drive-Away Dolls. Set in 1999, the movie follows the story of Jamie (Margaret Qualley) who regrets her recent breakup with her girlfriend Suki. To distract herself, she goes with her friend Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan) to Tallahassee, Florida. Things go quickly awry when they bump into a group of incompetent criminals.

Also in the cast are Beanie Feldstein, Colman Domingo, Pedro Pascal, Bill Camp and Matt Damon. The film is director Ethan Coen's first solo narrative film.

What would you do for a jackpot?

Prime Video original film JACKPOT! will premiere Aug. 15. The movie is set in the near future where winning California's Grand Lottery means that you're the target for others to claim the multi-billion dollar jackpot. They have at least sundown to kill the winner and the bounty is theirs. The film stars John Cena, Awkwafina, Simu Liu and Seann William Scott.

At long last…

The long-awaited second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere Aug. 29. The series is based on J.R.R. Tolkien's history of Middle-earth and is set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

After introducing the Second Age of Middle-earth and its heroic characters in the first season, series creator and showrunner Patrick McKay told Vanity Fair that the second season would focus on the villains and go deeper into the “lore and the stories people have been waiting to hear.”

Season two will also introduce a character known to almost all Tolkien readers but hardly ever shown, the “older than the old” Tom Bombadil played by Rory Kinnear.

Check out the rest of Prime Video's August lineup:

August 1

Batman: Caped Crusader (Original Series)

Influenced (2024)

21 Jump Street (2012)

22 Jump Street (2014)

Adventureland (2009)

American Graffiti (1973)

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power (2017)

An Inconvenient Truth (2006)

Annie (1982)

Annie (2014)

Atomic Blonde (2017) | Available on Freevee

Bad News Bears (2005)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)

Born On The Fourth Of July (1990)

Bowfinger (1999)

Breakdown (1997)

Cinema Paradiso(1990)

Dante’s Peak(1997)

Darkman (1990)

Death Becomes Her (1992)

Diary Of A Mad Housewife (1970)

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996)

Eastern Promises (2007)

Emma. (2020)

Face/Off (1997)

Fargo (1996)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Flags of Our Fathers (2006)

Flight of the Intruder (1991)

Free State of Jones (2016) | Available on Freevee

Frogs (1972)

From Beyond (1986)

Ghost (1990)

Ghostbusters (2016) | Available on Freevee

Good Boys (2019)

Green Zone (2010)

How To Be A Latin Lover (2017)

Howard The Duck (1986)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Imitation of Life (1959)

Invaders from Mars (1953)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2013) | Available on Freevee

Last Vegas (2013) | Available on Freevee

Little Women (1949)

Looper (2012)

Lover Come Back (1962)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) | Available on Freevee

Max Steel (2016) | Available on Freevee

Monster Trucks (2017)

MouseHunt (1997)

Narc (2003)

No manches Frida 2 (2019)

Once Upon A Time In The West (1969)

Overboard (2018)

Passengers (2016)

Perfectos Desconocidos (Perfect Strangers) (2019)

Psycho (1960)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Ronin (1998)

Scarface (1983)

Sense And Sensibility (1996)

Showgirls (1995)

Southland Tales (2007)

Stardust (2007)

Sullivan’s Travels (1942)

Superman II (1981)

Superman III (1983)

Superman IV: The Quest For Peace (1987)

Superman Returns (2006)

Superman (1978)

Terms of Endearment (1983)

The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland (1999) | Available on Freevee

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008)

The Crow (1994)

The Dark Half (1993)

The Day of the Jackal (1973)

The Firm (1993)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)

The Host (2013) | Available on Freevee

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019) | Available on Freevee

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Losers (2010)

The Naked Gun: From the Files (1988)

The Poughkeepsie Tapes (2007)

The Town That Dreaded Sundown (2014)

The War of The Worlds (2005)

The Warriors (1979)

The Whale (2022)

The Wood (1999)

The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017)

There’s Always Tomorrow (1956)

Three Days of the Condor (1975)

Traffic (2001)

Trauma Center (2019)

Troll (1986)

Troll 2 (1990)

What Lies Beneath (2000)

When Worlds Collide (1951)

Windtalkers (2002)

August 3

ONE Fight Night on Prime Video (2024)

August 5

Judy Justice S3 (2024)

August 6

French Girl (2024)

August 8

The Mallorca Files Season 3 (Original Series)

One Fast Move (Original Movie)

August 9

Nadie nos va a extrañar (2024)

August 13

Night Swim (2024)

August 15

WNBA on Prime Video (2024)

JACKPOT! (2024)

Paddington (2015)

August 22

Classified (2024)

Thursday Night Football (2024)

WNBA on Prime Video (2024)

Drive-Away Dolls (2024)

August 24

Lethal Weapon S1-3 (2016) | Available on Freevee

10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)

August 26

No Gain No Love (2024)

August 29

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 (Original Series)

August 30