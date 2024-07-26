Netflix has a full Friday schedule this weekend, one movie this Saturday and you're free on Sunday.

The animated series The Dragon Prince returns for its sixth season. The Spanish-language teen drama Elite is also returning, but for its eighth and final season.

On the movie side, premiering this Friday is the Mexican action comedy thriller Non Negotiable (No Negociable) starring Mauricio Ochmann, Tato Alexander and Geraldine Zinat. Over to Nigeria, also premiering this Friday is the historical drama House of Ga'a based on an 18th century nobleman and military leader of the Oyo Empire.

If you have no plans on Saturday, you can stay in to watch Henry Cavill zip around Europe in a Vespa in the film remake of The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

What's New to Netflix this Weekend (July 26-28, 2024)

July 26

The Dragon Prince, Season 6 – The animated series follows Callum and Rayla as they look for a way to destroy Aaravos. Their friends, on the other hand, are trying to fight the elf's magic in Xadia and Katolis. It seems that the peace negotiations between the humans, dragons and elves hang in the balance.

The sixth season is part of the Mystery of Aaravos chapter entitled Stars.

Elite, Season 8 – In the eighth and final season, Omar and Nadia reunite as graduation approaches for Las Encinas students. However, before they exit childhood and enter adulthood, there's one last mystery to test whether they all remain friends or end up as enemies.

Non Negotiable – Mexico's best hostage negotiator, Alan Bender (Mauricio Ochmann), needs to rescue the president from his kidnappers. However, he ends up also mediating in order to save his wife and marriage. For some reason, the kidnapper wants to talk to him — and only him.

House of Ga'a – The House of Ga'a follows the story of Bashorun Gaha (Gaa), who was a prominent figure among the Yoruba people of Nigeria. In the 18th century, he served as Bashorun or prime minister.

He was well-loved by his people due to his military prowess and the protection against despotic kings. Gaa was also known to possess medicinal power and charms, voodoo.

However, as his star rose, he wanted more power and authority. Using his knowledge of voodoo, he allegedly deposed at least four kings. But as they say, when you live by the sword — or at least in his case, poison — you die by that as well. Gaa was tricked and betrayed by his generals. And thus his reign ended.

July 27

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. – The 2015 spy film directed by Guy Ritchie is based on the 1964 television series of the same name. Henry Cavill stars as CIA Agent Napoleon Solo and Armie Hammer as KGB operative Ilya Kuryakin. Both need to work together and put their differences aside to stop Nazi sympathizers from building their own nuclear weapon. Alicia Vikander stars as Gaby Teller, niece of the nuclear scientist working for the bad guys under duress.

Cavill will next be seen reuniting with Ritchie in the action drama feature with Jake Gyllenhaal and his The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare co-star Eiza González, In the Grey. Vikander will next be seen in the comedy drama feature with Cate Blanchett, Rumours, set to hit theaters Oct. 11. Hammer has mostly stayed out of the spotlight since 2022, when he was accused of sexual abuse.

July 28 – Unfortunately, no new shows are coming out this Sunday.

What's Coming this Week? (July 29-31, 2024)

July 31

Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa – The 2023 documentary follows the story of the Nepalese mountaineer Lhakpa Sherpa. She was denied an education and the means to work for her own living due to her gender. She immigrated to the US where she survived domestic violence. Once she left, she had to work as a dishwasher to provide for her two daughters.

In 2000, she became the first Nepali woman to climb and survive Mount Everest. Today, she is the world record holder for the most summits at Everest by a woman, having climbed 10 times.

Unsolved Mysteries, Volume 4 – Unsolved Mysteries returns for its fourth season with five new episodes. The first one occurred in London, 1888. The city is in the thrall of a murderer who has had a string of victims, each body more gruesome than the last. This mystery continues to baffle law enforcement to this day as they try to answer the question: Who was Jack the Ripper?

The second episode's subject dealt with a body found in a basement in Calgary, Canada. A husband finds his wife's body in their basement with blood everywhere. Police still don't know if there was foul play involved or if it really was just a tragic accident.

The third episode occurred stateside, in Economy Borough, Pennsylvania. A teenager finds an embalmed severed head in the woods. Investigators find a possible link to a black-market organ trade as they seek to identify the victim.

Episode four is still in the US — Trenton University, New Jersey. The episode focuses on the murder of Sigrid Stevenson on stage of a locked campus theater. Theories abound, but the killer still hasn't been identified.

The fifth episode revisits the myth found mainly in the Illinois and West Virginia areas. Residents from these two states report eerie sightings of a tall, winged creature with red eyes. Paranormal investigators try to figure out the Mothman's link to major disasters.

Love of my life – The Colombian drama series (Devuélveme la vida in Spanish) follows the story of the daughter of wealthy landowner Mariana Azcarate who falls in love with a young Afro-Latino laborer Joaquín Mosquera. Their families disapprove of their relationship and try to tear them apart. The show also tackles issues such as racial discrimination prevalent during the 1950s to 1970s amidst the backdrop of an epic forbidden love story.