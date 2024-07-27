On Saturday at the Grand Boulé in Indianapolis, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated welcomed three remarkable women into its esteemed ranks as honorary members. Renowned actress and singer Tatyana Ali, R&B and neo-soul artist Angie Stone, and motivational speaker and philanthropist Wanda Durant were among fifteen women honored by the sorority for their outstanding contributions to their respective fields and communities.

International First Vice President for Membership Gina Merritt-Epps, Esq., expressed her enthusiasm for the new class of honorary members, stating, “I am honored to oversee all of Zeta Phi Beta’s membership categories and am thrilled that Zeta Phi Beta continues to attract fascinating, fierce, and finer women to carry out the vision of Zeta Phi Beta’s Founders. The newest class of Honorary Members will advance Zeta Phi Beta’s goals as Zeta Phi Beta women everywhere work together to support our communities.”

Founded on January 16, 1920, on the campus of Howard University, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority was established by five trailblazing collegiate women—Arizona Cleaver Stemons, Pearl Anna Neal, Myrtle Tyler Faithful, Viola Tyler Goings, and Fannie Pettie Watts. The sorority's founding principles are scholarship, service, sisterhood, and finer womanhood, and it continues to uphold these values by inducting women who exemplify these ideals.

Tatyana Ali, widely recognized for her iconic role as Ashley Banks on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” has consistently inspired audiences both on and off the screen. Beyond her acting career, Ali is a passionate advocate for education and youth empowerment, working with organizations such as the Millennium Momentum Foundation and the Step Up Women’s Network.

As a newly inducted member of Zeta Phi Beta, Ali will collaborate with the sorority’s women’s entrepreneurship initiative, Women Who Win, and provide support and mentorship to the Zeta Youth Affiliates.

Angie Stone, celebrated for her impactful contributions to the R&B and neo-soul music genres, has earned three Grammy nominations and two Soul Train Awards. Her music has captivated audiences for decades, establishing her as a prominent figure in the industry.

Beyond her musical achievements, Stone is actively involved in the F.A.C.E Diabetes (Fearless African-Americans Connected and Empowered) program, sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company. This initiative aims to educate African Americans about diabetes risk and management, reflecting Stone’s commitment to health and wellness.

Wanda Durant, mother of NBA star Kevin Durant and widely recognized for her motivational speaking and advocacy, has also become an honorary member of Zeta Phi Beta. Durant is the founder of the motivational platform “Hope Dream Believe Achieve” and has made significant contributions through her work in empowering individuals to overcome adversity and reach their full potential. She also runs The Kevin Durant Charity Foundation and The Real MVP Charity, Inc., where her philanthropic efforts focus on supporting educational initiatives, youth development programs, and community outreach projects.

In her new role as a member of Zeta Phi Beta, Durant is enthusiastic about serving on initiatives that promote the sorority’s partnerships with the American Cancer Society, Zeta National Education Foundation (Z-NEF), Zetas Helping Other People Excel (Z-HOPE™), and Zeta Youth Affiliates.