Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis is not a fan of Marvel. She made that clear when asked about what “phase” the MCU is currently in (the answer is Phase Five).

MTV asked Curtis and several other actors the question. Without hesitation, Curtis simply replied, “bad.”

While she smiled after her response, Curtis did not seem remorseful over it. Other answers included “transitional,” “Phase Six,” “Phase Seven,” “Death,” and “To be honest, I don't understand the question.”

Jamie Lee Curtis' complex rivalry with Marvel

In the past, Curtis has gone back and forth on her stance on the MCU. She previously shaded Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as it was in competition with Everything Everywhere All at Once. She claimed her Best Picture-winning movie “out marvels any Marvel movie they put out there.” Curtis even pointed out the similarities between the posters.

At the same time, Curtis told People that she has “nothing against Marvel as an entity” and has “seen a lot of Marvel movies.”

She clarified that her Everything Everywhere All at Once post was rooting for the “little movie that could.” Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness made nearly $1 billion at the box office but did not get any Oscar nominations. Everything Everywhere All at Once also remains the highest-grossing A24 movie ever, making over $111 million worldwide.

“What I was trying to talk about was it doesn't have to be a Marvel movie in order to be a spectacle and to really move you,” Curtis clarified.

Would she work with them? Maybe

Curtis also acknowledged that she may have soiled any chance of being cast in a Marvel project. However, if they did, she seemed open to the idea, at least in her interview with People.

“Honestly, I can't imagine that they will ever come calling because I kicked up some dust,” Curtis said. “But I'm a collaborating artist. I work with a lot of people on a lot of different things, and if the role was interesting and if I could bring what I do to it, of course I would [work with Marvel]. What am I going to do, say no? Of course!

“But, I would find it hard to imagine that Marvel's going to figure something to do with a 64-year-old woman,” she conceded.

The only thing Curtis does not seem fond of is doing green screen work. “I'm afraid if I do a Marvel movie, they're going to stick dots all over me and make me act by myself in a warehouse somewhere,” she confessed.

Without Marvel and the MCU, Jamie Lee Curtis is an Oscar-winning actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. She first gained fame for her role in John Carpenter's Halloween, a role she reprised in several sequels. Halloween Ends (2022) marked the bookend for Laurie Strode in the franchise.

Her other notable performances include True Lies, My Girl, Freaky Friday, and Knives Out. She also starred in Disney's remake of Haunted Mansion in 2023. Coming up, Curtis will star in Borderlands, an adaptation of the video game series of the same name.