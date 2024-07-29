Experienced Marvel movie directors Joe and Anthony Russo, the Russo Brothers, have revealed why they came back for Avengers: Doomsday. Robert Downey Jr, who the Russos directed in Endgame, will also return as Doctor Doom.

During San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), the Russo Brothers took to the stage. They revealed that the story brought them back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) via @MCU_Direct on X (formerly Twitter).

“When we directed Avengers: Endgame, Joe and I truly believed that it was the end of the road for us in the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Anthony said. “Because we had put all of our passion, all of our love, all of our imagination into The Winter Soldier, into Civil War, into Infinity War, climaxing all of it with Avengers: Endgame.

“That four-movie run was incredible. And it left us creatively spent with all of our emotions on the floor. In the time since, through a very special story, Joe and I have come to potentially see a road forward with you all,” he continued.

Joe then promised Avengers: Doomsday is the “biggest” story Marvel has told. They are adapting the comic storyline that made Russo a fan of the property.

“And it's the biggest story that Marvel Comics ever told,” Joe weighed. “It's the first comic book run that I read as a kid that made me fall in love with comics. It's the reason Ant and I are standing up here.”

The title card was then revealed and Robert Downey Jr's return was subsequently revealed. Downey will play the villainous Doctor Doom in Doomsday and Secret Wars, both of which the Russo Brothers will direct.

Who are the Russo Brothers?

Joe and Anthony Russo, the Russo Brothers, are the directors of some of the biggest movies of all time, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. As they noted, they began their Marvel tenure with Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014 before directing the sequel, Civil War, in 2016.

They were then promoted to directing Infinity War and Endgame. Like their movies or not, they know how to balance a lot of characters sharing the screen. Avengers 5, now titled Doomsday, will reportedly feature over 60 characters, making them a good fit.

The Russos began their careers by directing movies Pieces, Welcome to Collinwood, and You, Me, and Dupree. They then transitioned to TV, directing episodes of the sitcom Community. These episodes included the pilot episode in 2003.

After that, they would direct episodes of LAX, What About Brian, and Carpoolers. Their most famous work came in Dan Harmon's sitcom Community. The Russos were executive producers of the hit sitcom and directed a lot of episodes including the pilot in 2009.

They then directed episodes of Happy Endings, Up All Night, and Animal Practice from 2011 to 2012. After directing The Winter Soldier, Joe Russo directed an episode of Marvel's Agent Carter TV series.

Three of the Russo Brothers' four Marvel movies grossed over $1 billion at the box office. Infinity War and Endgame both made over $2 billion a piece. The latter was even the highest-grossing movie ever before Avatar re-releases propelled it past Endgame. Avatar has made over $2.9 billion, while Endgame sits at just under $2.8 billion.

Since Endgame, the Russos have directed Cherry and The Gray Man. They also produced Everything Everywhere All at Once and directed The Electric State for Netflix. Joe has also written two Extraction movies while the brothers co-produced them for Netflix.