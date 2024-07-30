Big Sean is making significant changes in his career as he gears up for the release of his highly anticipated sixth studio album, Better Me Than You, per Hypebeast. The rapper has announced a new management deal with Brandon Silverstein’s S10 management company, marking a notable shift from his long-time association with Roc Nation.

New Management Direction

After a decade with Roc Nation, Big Sean has moved to S10, a management firm founded by Brandon Silverstein in 2017. S10, which is a comprehensive management, music publishing, record label, TV and film, and investment company, has quickly become a rising force in the industry. This transition signifies a new chapter for Big Sean, as he aligns himself with a team that shares his vision for the future.

Silverstein expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership, highlighting Big Sean's impressive career achievements and potential for continued success. “Big Sean is an incredible talent who, even after topping charts, breaking records, winning awards and headlining across the world, is just getting started,” Silverstein commented. Big Sean joins Myke Towers and Madison Bailey as the third artist under S10's management, reflecting the company's growing roster of high-profile talents.

Upcoming Album and Recent Activities

Big Sean’s move to S10 comes as he prepares to release Better Me Than You, his first project since Detroit 2 in 2022. The album’s release date is set for Friday, August 9, and fans are already buzzing with anticipation. The lead single, “Yes,” showcases Big Sean’s resilience and artistic integrity as he addresses his critics, rapping, “Would rather give y’all my soul, I don’t have to sell it.”

In addition to his solo work, Big Sean has kept busy with collaborations. He recently featured alongside Rick Ross and Lil Wayne on DJ Premier’s track “Ya Don’t Stop.” Silverstein’s management of Big Sean aligns with his previous experience with notable clients like Anitta and Normani, as well as the chart-topping roster at S10 Publishing.

With this new management deal, Big Sean is poised to continue his trajectory of success and creative evolution. Keep an eye out for Better Me Than You and watch for what promises to be a transformative era in Big Sean’s career.