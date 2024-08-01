In a surprising turn of events, Howard University announced the cancellation of this year’s highly anticipated Tailgate Party, a highlight of the annual Homecoming celebrations. The cancellation comes amid the 100th anniversary of Howard Homecoming, a milestone that the university aims to honor with a more “unique and family-friendly” experience.

The Tailgate Party, traditionally held at the Howard Center parking lot, has been a staple of the Homecoming festivities for years. Known for its vibrant atmosphere, the event has drawn thousands of students, alumni, and community members eager to celebrate Howard's rich traditions and spirit.

However, this year, the university has decided to forgo the popular event. According to an official statement, the move is part of a broader effort to create a series of activities that cater to a diverse audience.

“Howard Homecoming Week kicks off on Sunday, October 13, with a special Call to Chapel and the 2024 Royal Court Coronation,” the statement reads. “Additional events throughout the week include the Lavender Reception, Student Fashion Show, Greek Step Show, Yardfest, Homecoming Parade, Young Alumni Day Party Brunch, and Alumni Jazz Brunch. In addition to the parade and game, the University is planning special activities to commemorate the centennial celebration and will not have the Tailgate Party that has been held at the Howard Center parking lot to create a more unique and family-friendly experience on Saturday.”

David Bennett, Senior Vice President of Development and Alumni Relations, expressed confidence that the new lineup would generate even more enthusiasm. “Each year, Howard Homecoming appeals to students, alumni, and members of the local community. This year, we are confident that an even greater level of enthusiasm will be had by people as we celebrate 100 years of Homecoming,” Bennett said. “It’s our intention to create a week of events that appeal to everyone—past, current, and even future Bison—and truly convey just what makes our Homecoming the special celebration that so many have come to love.”

Despite the university's optimistic outlook, the reaction from students and alumni has been mixed. Many took to social media platforms to express their dismay and disappointment.

“We are in mourning. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time,” joked the popular Howard University-based media brand @lastbisonstanding on Instagram. Similarly, the HBCU Pulse post about the news was filled with comments from those lamenting the loss of what has been a cherished tradition.

The decision to cancel the Tailgate Party is particularly poignant given the historical significance of this year's Homecoming. Howard's first Homecoming event took place on November 27, 1924, featuring a football game against Lincoln University of Pennsylvania.

Over the years, additional activities were incorporated, transforming Howard Homecoming into a globally recognized celebration that has featured performances by icons such as the late Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z, Drake, Common, and Lil Uzi Vert.

Howard University's homecoming festivities are set to take place October 13-19 with their homecoming opponent being Tennessee State University.