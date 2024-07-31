The Eras Tour will be the biggest tour ever, further proving Taylor Swift's stardom. A recent report indicates the extravaganza could be making up to $17 million per night.

Variety ran an extensive story on Swift's Eras Tour. A source told them that while the tour had an average gross of $14 million per night, that was a “highly conservative estimate.” Some nights may now make an average of $17 million. Furthermore, this figure does not account for resale tickets — which are sold at a very inflated price.

By the time it is all said and done, the Eras Tour will be the biggest tour ever. It is on pace to be the highest-grossing tour ever, with over $2 billion made. She will beat out the likes of Elton John, Coldplay, and U2 to accomplish the feat.

What is the Eras Tour?

The Eras Tour is a celebration of Swift's entire discography. This comes after Swift was unable to tour albums such as Lover, Folklore, and Evermore thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout each three-hour show, Swift plays a total of over 40 songs from almost all of her albums. During each show, Swift plays a few surprise songs during the acoustic mini-set.

The tour began on March 17, 2023, with a show in Glendale, Arizona. Swift spent most of 2023 touring North America. She also closed out the year by visiting Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil.

After taking a few months off, Swift resumed the tour in February 2024. She played shows in Japan, Australia, and Singapore before taking another break.

On May 9, 2024, Swift began the European leg of the Eras Tour. Throughout the summer, Swift has country-hopped between Europe. 11 dates remain on the current leg of the tour, with shows in Poland, Austria, and England coming up.

To close out the tour, Swift will return to North America for 18 more shows. Nine of them will take place in the United States before she closes out the tour with nine shows in Canada.

A concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, was filmed and released on October 13, 2023. They shot it across her six-night stay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, from August 3-9, 2023.

The concert film was a huge hit. It grossed over $260 million worldwide at the box office. Disney+ acquired the streaming rights to the film and has an extended (Taylor's Version) cut on their streaming service.

Who is Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift is the biggest star in the world. To date, she has received 52 nominations at the Grammys. Out of those, she has won 12 total awards.

At the 2024 ceremony, Swift took home Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for Midnights. During her acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album, Swift announced her eleventh studio album of original material, The Tortured Poets Department.

The Tortured Poets Department came out on April 19, 2024. Just hours after the album dropped, Swift released an anthology edition. This new version featured 15 more tracks.

While the Eras Tour has been going, Swift has released two (Taylor's Version) re-recorded albums. Speak Now (Taylor's Version) came out on July 7, and 1989 (Taylor's Version) was released on October 27.