After promising The Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, and the rest of the WWE Universe that he could beat them with any member of the SmackDown roster, LA Knight lost his first match tagging with Rock Boogs on The Blue Brand.

… or did he?

Discussing what happened in the ring for a WWE Digital Exclusive, Knight asserted to Megan Morant that he did not, in fact, take a loss to Ford and Dawkins, but instead watched in horror as Boogs was unable to get the job done himself.

“Was I not? Tell me, what part was wrong about that? Go ahead, tell me what was wrong. Did I lose? Did you see me lose there? Did you see my shoulders get pinned on the mat? Did you see me tap out? Did you see me get counted out? Did you see me get disqualified? Na Nah! You didn’t see none of that. What you saw was another man get beat. What you saw was me sitting outside trying to get back in but being held by the illegal guy. That’s what you saw. What you saw, what everybody saw, what everybody out there saw, what everybody in here saw was a loser in Rick Boogs. What everybody saw was a man who didn’t get the opportunity to do what I still need to do to the Street Profits. Oh but it will come. The time will come. Boys, you’ve got to understand something. If I’m telling ya you’re gonna pay the piper – Toot! Toot! – you’re gonna pay the piper! He is I, and I am him, with everybody saying LA Knight. Yeah!

Now that, folks, is some creative accounting if I’ve sever seen in; LA Knight didn’t lose because he wasn’t pinned, even though there’s an L next to his name on the record books. Noted for the future.