A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After watching the final set of champions hear their names called in the third round of Night 2 of the WWE Draft, with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, coming off the board alongside Asuka, New Day, and The Brawling Brutes, Eric Bischoff and Rob Van Dam, holding his card the right way up this time, took the stage to announce the next round of selections and where they will be working next, on RAW or SmackDown.

Taking to the mic with a weird amount of fanfare, Bischoff began the proceedings, announcing that Trish Status was going to remain on RAW, where she’s been working for the last month or so. Did you think Stratus was going to go away in the not-too-distant future? I did too, but that does not appear to be the case.

From there, RVD made the second selection in the WWE Draft, sending Karrion Kross and Scarlett back to SmackDown, where they’ve exclusively wrestled during this second run on the main roster.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

At pick three, RAW went with two of the biggest combat sportswomen in the world right now, with Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey joining the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions on RAW. Will we see Baszler and Rousey, who won the tag team showcase match at WrestleMania 39, go after Morgan and Rodriguez once more? Only time will tell, but they won’t have to worry about running into LA Knight backstage, as “The Megastar” will be sticking around on Friday nights, where he’ll be surely gunning for Austin Theory’s United States Championship on SmackDown. Yeah!