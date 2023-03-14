A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After watching Austin Theory lock up his tag team partner, Angelo Dawkins, in the Stepover Toehold Facelock following his in-ring victory, Montez Ford was hopping mad, so much so that, when Cathy Kelley came through looking for segments for RAW Talk, he didn’t even allow for a proper setup.

“Access, access, access, what’s this, the camera?” Ford said. “This is where everybody gets in contact with everybody nowadays, right? Right? Hey, Mr. Theory? Montez Ford, one half of The Street Profits. Since there’s no way of communicating with you right now, and I know you’re on social media, you look at social media all the time. H*ll, you’ve probably seen all the tweets and everything talking about you got roasted by John Cena all week, so I know you’re gonna see this, because you’ve been online all week seeing that. Look, I’ma tell you straight to your face on camera, virtually, Zoom, whatever it is for you to see this message. And I’m sorry, no disrespect, Cathy, Ms. Kelley, you know what I’m saying?

“Like I just gotta get my message across, because everybody just seem to seem like The Street Profits ain’t serious. Ah we make jokes, we talk about everything, we get loud, you know what I’m saying? But Theory, I’m telling you this right now. Come see bout me. You know where I be at, I’m on RAW just like you. I’m on RAW just like (Dawkins). Come find me. Matter of fact, if you don’t come find me, I come find you. Let’s go find Theory, bro. Let’s go find Theory.”

Oh snap, Theory had better watch out on RAW next week, as he might be going into WrestleMania 39 with a pretty big loss on his resume.