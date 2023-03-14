A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After securing a massive win over Angelo Dawkins on RAW, hitting the Street Profit with a Stepover Toehold Facelock for good measure after the match, Austin Theory caught up with Cathy Kelley on RAW Talk to discuss his win and why a win over John Cena at WrestleMania 39 is “inevitable.”

“How do I feel? I mean, The Street Profits had a bunch of jokes. They did. But at the end of the show, we all see where the jokes are, and it’s The Street Profits. And WrestleMania isn’t a joke, no no no, because that match is everything. That match is the biggest match, it is the marquee match, it is the top billing, and it is Austin Theory versus John Cena. And I’m going what I said I was gonna do, since I was a little kid, I said I’d be in the WWE, and here I am. And after WrestleMania, this title, it’s gonna be right here, I’m gonna be in the middle of my ring on Monday Night RAW. You wanna know why? Because that is the inevitable. Any more questions? No, that’s it.”

Whoa, whoa, whoa, cool down, Thanos; while securing a win over Dawkins was impressive, he isn’t exactly on the same level as Cena, even after working just one match in 2022. Still, if Theory can secure the win at WrestleMania 39, it will go a long way in legitimizing his run as the United States Champion on RAW, which hasn’t always been the case so far in his run.