After powering through an over 20-minute speech filled with props, funny anecdotes, and some truly touching pieces of advice from a typically private man, Paul Heyman got particularly fired up about the legacy of his crowning achievement in professional wrestling, ECW.
While Heyman informed the crowd that, “If you think that the spirit of ECW died in a bankruptcy court in 2001, you can suck my f**king d**k!” the reaction of his son and his former client, CM Punk, caught his ear, as the “Second City Saint” suggested that he would be canceled for such profanities. This, surprisingly enough, amused Heyman, as in his opinion, he simply can't be canceled no matter how hard folks in the industry try to make it happen.
“Hahaha, CM Punk just leaned over to my son and said ‘Your dad just got himself cancelled again.' And here's the funny part of it all, ladies and gentlemen, they ain't gonna cancel me because if they do, they know I'm gonna come back bigger, badder, and stronger than ever before,” Paul Heyman told the crowd in Philadelphia.
“They canceled me in WCW; I became the manager of the Samoan Swat Team. They canceled me with the Samoan Swat Team, and I became the manager of Mean Mark, who I then passed on to Bruce Prichard behind WCW's back, and he is forever The Undertaker. They canceled me with Mean Mark, and I became Jim Ross' color commentator because somebody had to show Okie how to do announcing. When they cancelled me as a commentator I came back with the dangerous alliance, when they cancalled me out of WCW, I came back with ECW. When they cancelled ECW, I came to WWE, and who did I end up with? The one in 21-1, Brock Lesnar! And when the entire world got canceled out by the zombie apocalypse that we've come to know as the pandemic and Brock Lesnar went home to Saskatchewan to kill things that he could put on the plate to feed his family, that wasn't a knock on Hardcore Holly, for those of you who don't understand, Google it b**ches, I'm not here to educate you tonight. And then, I got canceled as the Executive Director of Monday Night RAW, and here I am, in my mid-50s, and my 800-pound gorilla is back in Suscatchuan, and I'm out of any creative influence, and you think I've been canceled. And I'm swimming in the ocean of obscurity, and I'm rescued onto the Island of Relevance by your ‘Tribal Chief,' the ‘Head of the Table,' the ‘GOAT,' the ‘Greatest of All Time,' Roman Reigns.”
Goodness, that sounds pretty uncancellable, right? Well wait, it gets even better, as Heyman was only getting started at the end of his Hall of Fame speech, as he had some words to the next generation of WWE stars about how to achieve their dreams too.
Paul Heyman passes along his wisdom to the next generation of WWE.
After running through his own brushes with cancellation, Paul Heyman wanted to impart some of his “Wise Man” wisdom on the younger members of the WWE Universe, letting them know that the only person who can truly cancel them is themselves.
“For the young men and women sitting around this ring and on the stage, the message is simple: they can't cancel you, only you can cancel you. Only you can stop yourself from living out your dreams. Only you can let them cancel you. I've been cancelled 100 times in this business, I'll come back 101. If they cancel me on 101, I'll come back bigger, badder, stronger, more extreme, and wiser on 102. I have the honor and the privilege of working not only with Roman Reigns, and The Usos, and Solo and a Samoan Dynasty that will rule for hundreds of years to come, but I work with the future of this business. I get to work with Bron Breakker, I get to work with Rhea Ripley, I get to work with Carmelo Hayes, I get to work with Trick Williams, I get to work with Jade Cargill, and I see the things in them that I saw in the generation before them in Steve Austin, and The Undertaker, and Rikishi, and CM Punk, and Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch, and she's sitting right behind me and other than her wonderful husband I'm probably her biggest fan in the world, I get to work with Charlotte Flair,” Paul Heyman noted.
“So let's take this b**ch home, shall we? Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman, and welcome to the Class of 2024 Paul of Fame. I stand before you not only as the former advocate for Brock Lesnar, I stand before you as the best friend and biggest fan of Chicago's very own CM Punk, and I stand before you as special counsel and ‘Wise Man' for the reigning, defending Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns. I'm blown up, I have to pee, I've taken too long, and I assure you of this: this is not a lifetime achievement award. I know everyone says, ‘I'm just getting started, you ain't seen nothing yet.' Yo, b**tches, I'm just getting started; you ain't seen anything yet. There's more disruption of this industry poking through this heart, and I guarantee you, we're gonna disrupt it all over again. And that's not a prediction, that's a spoiler.”
Welp, “Hard work pays off, dreams come true, bad times don't last, but Bad Guys do,” this was not, but considering Heyman made his career on being a disrupter, would fans have it any other way? In the end, this was the speech Heyman was born to make, and after spending a lifetime in the industry, he packed it all into 25 minutes of fierce, inspiring, funny, and thoughtful commentary, the likes of which fans will be recalling, quoting, and miming indefinitely.