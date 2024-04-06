When Roman Reigns walked up to the podium in the Wells Fargo Center to induct his “Wise Man,” Paul Heyman, into the WWE Hall of Fame, the “Tribal Chief” had a look on his face fans rarely see: nervousness.
How could he not be? As he would later say in his induction speech, how do you cut a promo on the greatest promo in the business? Well, the “Head of the Table” decided to do just that, telling some 17,000 fans in South Philadelphia a little something something they might not know about the former leader of their hometown promotion, ECW.
“WWE Hall of Fame, acknowledge me. Now I admit, this is a ridiculous spot to be in; I'm supposed to cut a promo about the greatest promo in the history of this business who, for the first time in his life, is coming out here only to talk about himself. How did I land this gig, this is bulls**t. I almost said no but I love my ‘Wise Man' so there's just no way I could say no. So I'm sitting there and I'm like, ‘What do I say? What can I cover? The ‘Wise Man's' gonna come out here, get into his history, and then all of a sudden he's going to transition perfectly to his future and self-promoting. So I figured the only way to do this is to share my perspective of the ‘Wise Man,'” Roman Reigns announced to the crowd.
“You see, the Wise Man taught me that every week is an audition to be invited back to the next week. He taught me that no matter how great I become, there are still lessons to be learned from anyone. And if you're not learning, you're not growing. The ‘Wise Man' taught me that no matter what happens, as long as our children are healthy, we're blessed men.”
As the crowd cheered, Reigns continued on, letting fans know some of the advice he received from the “Wise Man” along the way.
Roman Reigns believes there is no ‘Tribal Chief' without Paul Heyman.
Turning his attention to his personal relationship with Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns let fans in on some of the reasons why there is no “Tribal Chief” without his “Wise Man.”
“But the wisest piece of advice from Paul came at a rental car shuttle on a Wednesday, and I was s**tfaced, I was black-out drunk. It was a good loop, we had a good loop, y'all. And back then we celebrated all the time, but I knew it had to be great advice because I remembered all of it. I told him that if I was on his side, there would be nothing that I couldn't do in this business. And then he chuckled and he laughed at me and he politely rejected my offer, and then he told me, ‘Joe, you don't need me. You don't need anyone. The only thing you need to do is do it for yourself, to believe in yourself. He said the moment that you do that, you will need for nothing; you will have the world in the palm of your hand.' And those were the words I needed at the time. And that's what he does, he always says the words that you need to hear. To me, to you, to our entire fanbase, he knows what to say, how to say it, and when to say it. And that's why he's the greatest communicator of all time,” Roman Reigns explained.
“Plain and simple, the ‘Tribal Chief' doesn't happen if I'm not with the ‘Wise Man.' And I can tell you this much, the moment I'm not with the ‘Wise Man' is the moment you won't see the ‘Tribal Chief' anymore. I don't care how his charecter is presented, he's a good man. No, he's a great man. No, he's a mensch. And I get it, it's pretty easy to judge his book by its cover, but no matter how you judge it, you should take the time to read it because you'll never experience a story quite like it.”
Say what you will about Reigns as a worker, namely the frequency by which he actually shows up to work, but you have to admit, when he gets going, few performers are as captivating when they have a microphone in their hands. While Reigns' career could far outlast Heyman's run in the business, in the end, they left a special imprint on each other's lives both inside the ring and out of it that will never be taken away.