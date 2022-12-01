Published December 1, 2022

By Dante Turo · 2 min read

The reign of terror has just begun.

MJF has been AEW World Champion for only a few short weeks, and he’s already off to a hot start. Not only did he (once again) drop a fantastic promo on AEW Dynamite, but he also introduced his own version of the AEW Championship and turned on William Regal. Could you imagine turning on the guy that just turned heel to help you win the World Championship? That’s excellent heel work right there.

During his promo on Dynamite, MJF talked about what type of champion he’d be. MJF called himself a “special attraction” and said that he would wrestle and defend Triple B (Big Burberry Belt) “very rarely.” He even said he’ll be champion until the “Bidding War of 2024” between AEW and WWE begins, and he’ll use the AEW Championship as leverage.

In a few short weeks, MJF has already made the AEW championship feel like a bigger deal than it has over the last few months. The AEW Championship was being tossed around too much and started to feel like a prop being handed off every other week. Between a new belt design and a champion with an attitude unlike any AEW champion before him, the championship feels important again.

The best part of MJF and his character is his ability to blur the lines between wrestling and reality so well. MJF has been talking about WWE and this “bidding war” for a long time, but is it actually going to happen? Do you think Tony Khan would allow MJF to come out and say the things he does about their main competition as often as he does? It’s an elaborate part of this story and essential to MJF’s character. It makes you think MJF might actually leave AEW for WWE when, in reality, that’s most likely not going to happen.

MJF’s AEW Championship reign should last well over a year, in my opinion. AEW should let MJF run wild with his reign and solidify himself as the face of the company. If AEW allows MJF to have a year-long reign that will tie into the bidding war story, it could become one of the greatest championship reigns and stories of this generation.

