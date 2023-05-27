A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After taking an absolute beating at the hands of Butch on the Smackdown LowDown, the dynamic duo of Pretty Deadly, Elton Prince and Kit Wilson, decided to get back the Brawling Brutes in a major way, interfering with Sheamus’ match with Austin Theory on the pre-tapped go-home edition of SmackDown and effectively costing “The Celtic Warrior” another shot at the United States Championship.

Stopping by backstage for a WWE Digital Exclusive, Prince and Wilson explained why this was actually the Brawling Brutes’ own fault, as they invited the duo to the party.

“Give that a rest, alright?” Prince said. “That’s not what happened, is it? You were there at the SmackDown LowDown, and what happened?”

“They put their nose in our business,” Wilson noted. “So this wasn’t an attack on them, it was an invitation. So we were just accepting said invitation.”

“And Sheamus was the one who involved us,” Prince added. “Technically, we did nothing to what, harm Sheamus? We didn’t lay even a finger on that man. But what did he do to you (Wilson)? He laid many fingers on you, didn’t he? This man, his entire chest is red under there, and there was no need for it. So what, they’re upset are they? What, they’re crying in the corner cause he didn’t win? We don’t care. We’re just here to win and to succeed and get glory. I see it boy, I see it in our path. I see glory for us.”

“Glory on Friday Night SnackDown,” Wilson concluded.

Welp, there you have it; Pretty Deadly aren’t backing down from their feud with the Brawling Brutes, and the real losers of the situation are… no one, actually. Buckle up, WWE fans; this is going to be a fun one. Yes Boy!