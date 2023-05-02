A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After working through the first four rounds of Day 2 of the WWE Draft, with Trish Stratus, Karrion Kross, Shayna Baszler, Ronda Rousey, and LA Knight all coming off the board in the fourth round, Molly Holly and Road Dogg came to the ramp for the penultimate round of the proceedings, with two picks each to help solidify the ranks of RAW and SmackDown.

Selecting first Hardcore Holly added some much-needed tag team strength to the Red Brand, with Ricochet and Braun Strowman joining the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn on RAW. After teaming together for a little over six months, it looks like the bold, bearded ones will be afforded a chance to challenge for the straps in the not-too-distant future, as they’re probably tag team 2 on RAW after The Usos landed on SmackDown.

Dogg then made pick number two, and he decided to go with Shotzi, the not-Blackhearted one who is very familiar with SmackDown, as she’s been wrestling on the brand all year.

From there, Holly decided to stack a strength on top of a strength and add Bronson Reed, the supersized Tsunami-maker, to RAW, where he’s been wrestling since spurning New Japan for another run under Triple H’s creative control. While Reed won’t get to finish out his feud with Bobby Lashley, at least right now, he does have a chance to keep his non-losing streak on RAW alive, which is a fitting consolation prize.

And last but not least, Dogg decided to stick it to his DX buddy HBK once more with his final announced pick in the WWE Draft and picked one of his top acts, with Pretty Deadly going from swimming with the fishes to wrestling professionally on SmackDown. Talk about a glow-up, huh, Tony D’Angelo?