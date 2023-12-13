A Ruby Riott in Misfitland?

Before Ruby Soho was Ruby Soho, the apple of Angelo Parker's eyes and a member of Saraya's Outcasts faction, she was Ruby Riott, the leader of WWE's The Riott Squad and factionmate of Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan.

While the faction never quite rose to the level some fans were hoping to see, as none of Soho, Logan, or even Morgan won a title while the faction was together, it did have its fans, some of whom were incredibly high profile. Case in point, original Misfits frontman and “Mother” singer Glen Danzig, who, according to Soho in an interview with Alicia Atoutt, was mad that the most punk rock faction in WWE was ended before they could reach their true potential.

“I don't [fangirl] with wrestlers anymore because I've been doing this for so long. I don't get weird, except for sometimes like when Edge got here. I've known him from before. I get real weird and nervous because he's so cool, but for the most part, I don't get giddy and weird, other than with certain musicians. Danzig was definitely one of them. One day, somebody came up to me, and Sarah [Logan] from catering, and was like, ‘Hey guys, Danzig wants to meet you.' We thought somebody was ribbing us, we thought somebody was playing a prank because there's no way. We get into catering, and we see him, he's like, ‘You guys are scumbags, man. It's so cool to see women doing punk rock stuff and wrestling,'” Ruby Soho said via WrestleZone.

“We're like ‘Oh my God. We're scumbags. This is nuts.' You say I am the biggest anything, I'm a scumbag, h*ll yeah. So I got to meet him that day, and then I went to one of the reunion concerts in Chicago. Jerry Only serenaded me, which was great. Then I saw Danzig again, and it was shortly after [The Riott Squad] had broken up, and he was really mad about it. He was like, ‘They broke you up? This is bulls**t.' I was like, ‘Tell them about it. Go let them know, they'll listen to you before they listen to me.'”

Did WWE drop the ball with The Riott Squad? Yeah, they probably did, especially in the later versions of the faction, where they never really got a chance to shine, but frankly, it's for the best. Soho is doing good work in AEW. Morgan became a legitimate singles star in 2022 and will likely be again when she returns to WWE at some point in the future. And as for Logan? Well… two out of three ain't bad, no offense to the Valhalla marks.

Ruby Soho reveals how it felt to meet Joan Jett.

Elsewhere in her conversation with Alicia Atout, Ruby Soho revealed what it was like to meet Joan Jett, and how Ronda Rousey helped to orchestrate it due to her association with the song “Bad Reputation.”

“I didn't think I'd ever be a person that would cry when they met somebody, [but] it was Joan Jett. Ronda [Rousey] had orchestrated that I could meet her. It was the day that she performed [‘Bad Reputation], and I met her. Obviously, I had to cover up my tattoo of her face, so there's that. I didn't want to be that person [that mentioned it],” Ruby Soho noted.

“I didn't say a lot. She was very very nice and sent me with a bag of merch, which was great. I didn't want to be that person, but I had such a huge respect for her being the first woman to open up her own label. Nobody would sign her, so she just signed herself. That's the most legendary bad b*tch thing that you could ever do in your life. She is just incredible to me, and for what she's done with women in the music industry, it's unreal. I have the most monumental respect for her and so when I met her, I just got real giddy. ‘It's so nice to meet you. This is crazy.' I waited to collapse until we left. I left and just started bawling.”

Say what you will about Soho's gimmick and how much promotions decide to lean into her punk rock aesthetic but WWE, WrestleMania, and professional wrestling as a whole were largely built on the Rock and Wrestle Connection started by the likes of Cyndi Lauper and “Captain” Lou Albano. As AEW learned at Double or Nothing, when Rancid came out to play Ruby Soho's namesake song as she walked to the ring, there is still plenty of meat left on that bone if promotions want to lean into it.