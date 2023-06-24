After almost two months away, Liv Morgan finally made her way back to the WWE Universe, taking the ring alongside her tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez after the current champs, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, defeated Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre to unify the NXT and WWE Women's Tag Team Championship belts into one entity.

Discussing her surprise return with Megan Morant in a WWE Digital Exclusive segment, Morgan explained why she's back and what she's after.

“Oh, it feels like I’m home,” Liv Morgan said. “I don’t know what to say, you know? I worked so hard to come back as soon as I could so we can win back our WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships that we never lost. And my shoulder’s doing great, by the way.”

“We were really hoping that Isla and Alba would win, but I think it just makes it a little more bittersweet that Ronda and Shayna are holding the titles that we never lost,” Rodrigues said.

“Do you know what’s funny about that though?” Morgan asked. “Is that when we beat them, and win the titles, I gonna be the only person in the world to defeat Ronda Rousey three times. Hello Guinness, where are you?”

Whoa, does Paul “Triple H” Levesque need to have a Guinness World Records auditor on-hand for Morgan's next match with Rousey, just in case? I mean, probably not, as it's hard to imagine this current reign lasting less than two months, if Baszler and Rousey want to actually take part in a proper, long-term feud, having the two sides go back and forth for months in creative ways could create for a “historic” moment down the line and help to add legitimacy to the Women's Tag Team Division once more.