After taking part in his first NXT match since all the way back in 2013, Seth Rollins had to deal with a second battle at the Performance Center when his current archrival Finn Balor jumped him from behind and began spamming stomps until Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, fresh off of some locker room wisdom from “The Visionary,” came out for the save.

Now, after wrestling a grueling match and then taking some heat from a future foe, some performers may opt to hit the showers, get in on Booker T's Doordash order, and roll off to the airport to return home but not “The Revolutionary.” No, despite everything he went through one night after being rag-dolled on RAW, Rollins decided to address the fans in Orlando after his goings-on, and it was so inspiring that WWE decided to share it on social media for the fans watching at home.

“Carmelo and Trick, baby, thank you guys. And look, I’m going to speak on that real quick. I’ll tell you what, the reason I come down here to NXT and defend the World Heavyweight Championship is because I love this and this title deserves that respect because there are champions like Harley Race, like Ric Flair, like Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart, like ‘Mr. Five Time’ Booker T who took pride in taking the Heavyweight Title to every city, in every town in every single country they could and put on a fight in every single country they could and putting on a fight to raise the prestige of a World Heavyweight champion,” Rollins told the cheering crowd.

“And if I can even lace those boots for two seconds, if I can be a part of that lineage, then I’m doing something right. So thank you guys for giving me the opportunity, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, everybody who’s held a title like this before me, thank you guys for giving me the opportunity to fill your shoes. But now I want to tell you guys a little story, you got a few minutes?”

Whoa, storytime with Seth Rollins, baybay? Fans who rolled through the PC on an incredibly exciting Tuesday night signed up for one show and were instead treated to a double feature? Well, as it turns out, the answer to that question was a resounding yes, and *spoiler alert* not a single fan in the building sat silently when Rollins threw down the mic and his music hit once more.

Seth Rollins explains what makes NXT such a special place to wrestle.

Holding the crowd firmly in his hand like a 20-year vet holding a World Heavyweight Champion should, Rollins took the WWE Performance Center to storytime a la another Ring of Honor champion-turned-NXT Champion used to, romanticizing what makes wrestling in Orlando so gosh darn special.

“So when I was asked by Bron Breakker to come down here and defend my title on NXT, and I accepted, I had a lot of people asking me, ‘Seth does it feel nostalgic? Are you getting emotional?’” Rollins asked. “And to be honest with you, it has been so long since I’d stepped foot in an NXT ring, and I’ve been fortunate enough to do so much all across the world, my answer was no. It wasn’t hitting me like I thought it would until I got here, Rollins said as the crowd welcomed him back via chants. And that right there, all of you, you guys embody the same energy that I left NXT with a decade ago. You guys are still the proving ground for every single person back there in the back. You guys and your vitality, your love, your energy is what has made me a ‘Visionary.’ It is what has made me a ‘Revolutionary.’ It’s what made me Seth ‘Freakin’’ Rollins.”

Though the end of his otherwise very good match with Bron Breakker didn't go as planned, as Finn Balor attacked him from behind before the dynamic duo of Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams could come in for a save, it's hard not to watch Rollins address the fans at the PC and celebrate the joy he brought to a brand he helped to build a decade ago. Considering everything Rollins has contributed to the WWE Universe, from his current workhorse status on television to the hundreds of house shows he's worked, to helping to train performers like Nathan Frazer who currently hold titles – or, in Frazer's case, Heritage Cups – it's clear few performers in this or any era love the business more than Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.