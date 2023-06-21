Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, for better or worse, will forever be linked in the WWE Universe.

Though they took different paths to The Fed, with the former working the indies and Ring of Honor as Tyler Black whereas the latter was born into the business as the son of a Wild Samoan, when the duo were drafted into The Shield in 2012, they formed a bond on and off screen that will live on in their individual mythologies forever.

Discussing the comparisons his run still routinely gets with that of Reigns in an interview with the New York Post, Rollins acknowledged that it's bound to happen, and he appreciates the discourse, even if it isn't always relevant.

“Immediately, people are going to compare whatever my title reign is gonna be to what his title reign is gonna be, my stories to his stories, my character to his character, my promo to his promo, and it’s inevitable,” Seth Rollins said. “It’s awesome. Great, I love it. Let’s talk about it. It’s only gonna make things more exciting. It’s only gonna polarize people more. It’s only gonna give people stronger opinions. Let’s go. I love it. Whatever you got to say, you think about, I’m excited to hear it. I’m excited that we are both in great positions in the prime of our careers. Two different titles. Two different approaches.”

Asked about the ever-present possibility of a future match down the line, Rollins acknowledged that as long as the duo both remains employed by WWE – which isn't a guarantee, as Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley taught fans – the possibility is always on the table. For “The Visionary,” he just hopes when Paul “Triple H” Levesque pulls the trigger, it's at the right time for the right reasons.



“It’s always there and it’s always gonna be a matchup people are interested in seeing, and the further we get away from it I think the more people will want to see it when you start to touch on it again. I think that it’s just inevitable. We came up together. We grew into WWE together. We built the industry into what it is over the last decade. We are really going to make it in our image over the next decade and hopefully, we’ll leave the place better than we found it. That matchup is always gonna be huge. Whenever we get back to it, I hope it’s at the right place at the right time.”

Last taking the ring on WWE programming at the 2022 Royal Rumble, a match that famously ended in a disqualification, Rollins and Reigns have largely stayed out of each other's lane, with the former only recently beginning to take shots at his former Shield-mate as part of his case for being a fighting champion with the WWE World Heavyweight Title. Depending on how The Bloodline storyline shakes out, maybe the duo could wrestle once more later this year at Survivor Series in what would be the most highly anticipated match at that show in years save the WarGames addition to 2022's card.

Seth Rollins discusses main eventing WrestleMania.

Turning his attention from Roman Reigns to one of his greatest accomplishments of the past three years, main eventing WrestleMania at 37, 38, and 39, Seth Rollins was asked if he hopes that holding the WWE World Heavyweight Championship could get him into a similar spot in time for WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

“If it is, it is. If it isn’t, it isn’t. At WrestleMania the best stories make the main events and that’s the way it has been and the way it should always be. If my title turns into the best story going into that event at the right time of year, I fully expect to be in the spot. If not, I’ll work harder to get there next time. I don’t necessarily see the title as a vehicle to do anything other than create a more competitive sort of experience at the top of WWE in the men’s division. I feel like that’s the one thing we’ve been missing for a while,” Rollins said.

“There are just so many guys that are so good and so capable of being world champions, former world champions on RAW and SmackDown. When you only had one guy and one unified title that wasn’t around that often, the opportunities were smaller. The pool was smaller. It worked for Roman, an absolutely incredible champion. He’s spectacular in everything he does. I do think it limits options for everybody else.”

Ultimately for Rollins, if he's put in the position, he will do his best to represent with pride, but because he isn't in charge of the book, all he can do is showcase his own belt and give others a chance to show what they can do too through his open challenges and other opportunities like wrestling Bron Breakker in NXT.

“It’s still a company that’s got to decide to put you in that spot. If there are limited spots because there are limited dates available, you’re shortchanging the top of your roster and that’s the way it is. It just makes it harder to get through that funnel,” Rollins said. “I think this title is going to be an opportunity for guys to get that shot and see what sticks because Roman and I aren’t gonna be around forever. The top guys, myself, Roman, Kevin [Owens], Drew [McIntyre], Sheamus, we’re not gonna be around forever. They’re gonna need other guys to carry that torch and if we don’t get the opportunity to see who those guys can be, then we’re never gonna know.”