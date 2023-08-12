Though he wasn't scheduled to appear on SmackDown and the three-man debuting commentary team of Corey Graves, Kevin Patrick, and Michael Cole even highlighted his future 25th Anniversary Celebration on the next edition of SmackDown, Edge decided to show up in Calgary, Alberta, Canada to discuss his past, his present, and his future in the WWE Universe, including a match he would like to wrestle in the not-too-distant future.

Taking the ring to a hero's welcome, the”Rated-R Superstar' come to the ring like the ultimate babyface hero and went on to give one of his fellow Superstars one heck of a rub.

“Calgary, I know you're probably thinking to yourself, ‘Edge, what are you doing here? You weren't advertised.' And I know I've got my 25th Anniversary Celebration here in the WWE next week in my hometown of Toronto; I know that. But I saw Calgary on the docket the week before, and it has been way too long since we have seen each other.

“So I needed an excuse to get up here, right? So here's my excuse: next week in Toronto, I wanna have a match. And I wanna have a match against a man that I've never faced one-on-one before, even in all of this time we've spent in this company, which is crazy, by the way, and that man is Sheamus. But we have a lot of history together, a lot of history that a lot of you probably don't know about. See, because Sheamus is honestly the reason why I'm still standing here in this ring. Yeah, Sheamus is the guy who lit a fire under my butt to get me thinking I could do this again after nine years retired after triple-fusion neck surgery.

“He's got a YouTube show called ‘Celtic Warrior Workouts,' right? He called me and said, ‘Hey, I wanna come up and do a show,' and he wants to do different challenges that he's never done before. And I thought great, I'll get him on a mountain bike; he'll look like an albino gorilla making love to a volleyball, and he did. And I also thought hey, maybe he'll wipe out; that'll be really funny, at least to me, except it didn't. I did, at about 20 miles per hour, off a jump downhill. And I rolled to my feet and I looked at the camera and said, ‘People are going to see that and go why can't he wrestle?' And that is when the lightbulb lit. And I said, ‘Maybe I can do the only thing I'm supposed to do again.' So fast forward, Royal Rumble 2020's coming up, I'm getting ready for the Royal Rumble, my big return; I needed to find out if I was ready. And who did I call? Sheamus. I said Sheamo, I've gotta find out if I'm ready. I know you're gonna be honest with me, I know you're gonna put me through my paces and let me know if I'm ready. And he came to my house, and he stayed in my apartment, and he became an extended part of our family. And we got in that ring every day, and we kicked the crap out of each other. But I realized after that, I was ready. And now I am standing in Calgary to prove it.”

Inviting the Brawling Brutes and their fearless leader out to the ring to either accept or reject his challenge, Edge was met with far more than he could ask for, as Sheamus pulled out a story for the ages that should provide even more excitement about the future.

Sheamus reveals his deep WWE roots with Edge.

Though Edge and Sheamus had never wrestled each other before on SmackDown or elsewhere, that doesn't mean they don't have a history together that goes even deeper than their shared time in WWE.

No, though Edge appreciates Sheamus for getting him back into the ring for his return, if it wasn't for the advice the “Rated-R Superstar” gave to a pre-WWE Sheamo back in Dublin, he might now have wrestled for the promotion at all.

“I wanna get serious for a second, right? A story you probably don't even remember, and nobody here knows, but in 2004, I was at a crossroads; I was trying to decide whether I wanted to follow my career, my dream in WWE, or if I was just going to go back and, you know, work an IT job or whatever I was doing at the time. And I was working at a nightclub in Dublin, and WWE came to town at O2, the local Arena, and everyone was there, you know, the whole roster was there, and, you know, I thought this is a perfect chance for me to come up and ask for advice and get my juices flowing again. And everybody gave me the cold shoulder, everybody but one person, and that one person was you,” Sheamus said.

“You just wrestled, you were on a two-week tour; you didn't have to give me any time, you were just trying to relax but not only did he give me his time, but he brought me over, he gave me the best advice I'd ever heard and went and bought me a pint of Guinness. Where I come from, that's a big deal, you know what I'm saying? And right then and there, Edge, that's when I knew you were a world-class act. So that fact that we didn't work together in the 14, 15 years since you came here, that's astonishing, mate. Because the truth of the matter is, you talk about being on that bike, that being the catalyst for you coming back into the ring? Well, without that conversation, I wouldn't be in this ring.”

And just like that, more or less, it was done: Edge and Sheamus are going to wrestle at the former's 25th Anniversary show, and that will be incredibly interesting to see, as something bigger will likely come out of this angle.