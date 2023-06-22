As the WWE Universe prepares to descend on London for a pair of shows headlined by the Money in the Bank at the O2 Arena, one of the acts that curiously isn't scheduled for a spot on the show is none other than Sheamus, the 12-time WWE Champion and leader of the Brawling Brutes.

Now granted, the team isn't going to be completely absent from the show, as Butch punched his ticket to the Money in the Bank Ladder match and will be wrestling in the country that made him an international star as a result, but as of right now, neither Sheamus nor his heater, Ridge Holland, are scheduled to wrestle at the O2, which, needless to say, doesn't sit too well with the “Celtic Warrior.”

Sitting down for an Interview with Metro UK regarding WWE's forthcoming trip across the pond, Sheamus let it be known that, in his opinion, WWE has botched the Brawling Brutes by failing to find viable storylines for the faction.

“I just don’t think they’ve really capitalized on the group, I don’t think they’ve really let us show what we can do. This stop/start stuff is really hard when you’re trying to highlight young talent. It’s frustrating, you know? So I dunno, maybe we’ll get an opportunity to show what we can really do as a group because a lot of those other groups who are out there now have definitely got an opportunity that we haven’t had to do some storyline stuff, some character stuff. That’s kinda been a shame, mate, to be honest, considering the talent that’s in there,” Sheamus said.

Asked about his desire to keep the group going even if they aren't being utilized correctly, Sheamus shouted out Butch and Holland, as he feels the duo are just too talented to be sidelined.

“I’ve always tried to get the boys involved, there’s just a lot of creative stuff that’s out of my hands. They kinda got sidelined on that, which shouldn’t have been the case. Especially the history we have with Drew, there was a great opportunity to tell a story there of Drew coming back into the fold and the boys being apprehensive of that happening,” Sheamus said.

“They’re young, they’re hungry, they’ve wanted to do this their whole lives! Ridge has been a fan of wrestling his whole life, Butch has been doing this from a young age. Sitting on the sidelines, especially when you’re passionate, and you know you’re talented, and you know you can go, there’s nothing more frustrating. It could’ve been better.”

Fortunately for Sheamus, Butch has a chance to seriously get himself over in London in the Money in the Bank Ladder match, as Pete Dunne – Butch's real name – is one of the most important members of the British independent scene and arguably Mr. NXT UK as a result. Even if Sheamus is on the card, Butch has the potential to make his friends proud nonetheless.

Sheamus explains why his angle with Drew McIntyre was a blessing and a curse.

Discussing his tag team with Drew McIntyre, which was called the “Banger Bros” until WWE figured out the reference, further, Sheamus expressed pride in working with his fellow United Kingdom-man, but just wished that it didn't interfere as much with how the Brawling Brutes were booked as a trio.

“We know when we go in there we’re gonna have a banger of the match and tear the house down,’ he said. ‘We are such close friends, we just beat the s**t out of each other! We’re not really afraid of that sort of situation,” Sheamus said.

“Everyone knows how physical I can be, and he tries to keep up with me, but he can’t. “It was fun, it was fun to do, I just think we could’ve had an opportunity there.”

Fortunately for Sheamus, it doesn't look like he'll have to worry about McIntyre any time soon, as he's been out of action for months now and has only appeared at Special Olympics events for WWE since his last match at WrestleMania 39. Still, even with McIntyre out of the picture, that hasn't opened things up for the Brawling Brutes, as they've been largely sidelined due to a lack of a storyline. Will that change in the future? Could the trio of UK grapplers enter into a feud with, say, the LWO, or even go harder into a feud against Austin Theory and Pretty Deadly, who have flirted with the BBs but haven't really gone all-in on a proper angle? Either way, Sheamus wants more and he has no problem expressing it.