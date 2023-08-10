It's the moment a lot of college football fans have been waiting for: The decision for five-star EDGE Colin Simmons. Well, he announced his decision on a live stream courtesy of 247Sports, and Simmons is now headed to play for the Texas football program.

Simmons is a five-star prospect out of Duncanville High School and made his decision next to his teammate, Caden Durham. Simmons' final three were LSU, Miami (FL), and Texas, but ultimately decided to head to Texas and play for Steve Sarkisian and a program headed to the SEC in 2024.

Simmons is easily one of the best players in the Class of 2024 and stands at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds as he enters his final high school season. 247Sports had Simmons ranked as the No. 27 player in the class and No. 4 EDGE, so there is a lot to like about Simmons.

He was named Co-MVP in the Texas District 11-6A, leading Duncanville to a 15-0 record and a 6A Division 1 state title. He finished the year with 22.5 sacks, breaking the school record, and is an absolute force on the defensive front.

Simmons had official visits to Oregon, Alabama, Texas, and Texas A&M and an unofficial visit to LSU within the last few months, so there has been plenty of interest for the polarizing pass rusher.

But Colin Simmons is heading to play football for the Texas Longhorns, who have Archie Manning waiting in the wings as Quinn Ewers steps in as the starter for the 2023 season. The future of Texas football is looking bright with Simmons and Manning, as well as plenty of other big names.