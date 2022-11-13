Published November 13, 2022

When The Bloodline sans Sami Zayn made their way to the ring at the end of WWE SmackDown, it felt like the group was preparing for a right-proper acknowledgment session.

On paper, things have been really going The Bloodline’s way as of late, with Roman Reigns successfully defending his belt against the ever-unconventional Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, Jey Uso overcame a seeming arm injury to secure a win with his brother Jimmy at Crown Jewel and then overcame the same issue with a big-time title win on SmackDown against the New Day that secured the team the longest Tag Team Championship reign in WWE history regardless of what the belt was named at the time. Factor in the incredible reaction Zayn has been getting at shows around the world, even when he isn’t there, and Sikoa’s consistent spot in the mid-card picture fighting for the Intercontinental Championship, and you’re left with a faction led by the ever-charismatic Paul Heyman that is rightfully the featured product on SmackDown week-in and week-out.

And yet, instead of being showered with cheers and the acknowledgments of the fans in attendance in Indianapolis, which included Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton, the fans in attendance were treated to an in-ring scrap between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes, who emerged from the back to stake their claim against the family hogging WWE’s big boy’s table.

With Survivor Series right around the corner and the need for Paul “Triple H” Levesque to assemble a team of five to face off against The Bloodline, inserting the Brawling Brutes into the battle makes sense; Sheamus was taken out of action to get married ahead of Crown Jewel by The Bloodline and the Brutes’ resident tag team, Butch and Ridge Holland, unsuccessfully attempted to unseat The Usos in their own Crown Jewel match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. With the Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship not on the line at Survivor Series, why not give Fight Night a try in the card’s main event? Levesque could book The Bloodline to win and cement 2022 as the “Year of The Bloodline” once and for all. Alternatively, he could book the Brawling Brutes to win, maybe even with Reigns getting the pin or with someone like Jey costing him the win, and set up another main event-caliber angle for down the line, be that Reigns-Sheamus XXXIX or Jey-Roman IV.

Either way, with their spot in the match officially on the books, the Brawling Brutes want to make one thing crystal clear: Survivor Series WarGames is going to officially mark the beginning of the end of The Bloodline in WWE.

The Brawling Brutes are readying themselves for WWE WarGames.

“The Boys are back in town” – these words, spoken by the ever-loving Butch after his Brawling Brutes took part in a right-proper donnybrook with The Bloodline kicked off a segment on the SmackDown LowDown in what may go down as the opening shots of the rekindled feud between The Bloodline – Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and “The Honorary Uce,” Sami Zayn – ahead of Survivor Series WarGames.

“I said out there Megan, we’re sick of The Bloodline using the numbers game all of the time,” Holland added. “Tonight was the first step in the downfall of The Bloodline. They want to scrap? We love to scrap and we’re fired up.”

“Speaking of fire, (we need to) fire whoever was in charge of those microphones, because that was a bleeding botch job probably done by Roman’s mates in the back,” Sheamus said. “But either way, the message is clear; the start of the end of The Bloodline is at hand and the Brawling Brutes are ready for war!”

War, you say? Like a right proper war…games? If it wasn’t obvious already, it sure sounds like the Brawling Brutes are going to be representing SmackDown and the WWE Universe’s babyfaces at Survivor Series WarGames in a five-on-five feud against the heelish faction currently running the table atop of The Fed’s pecking order. Really, the only questions left to ask are can Drew McIntyre and Sheamus play nice together in the ring, as, despite being in the groomsmen party in the “Celtic Warrior’s” wedding, the ”Scottish Warrior” has wrestled against his fellow International Superstar far more often than they have worked together, and who will be the fifth member of the team? With a slew of options seemingly on the table, from Matt Riddle to Kevin Owens, that question should come with a pretty fun answer.