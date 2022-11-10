By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

Published 19 hours ago



Sitting down with his buddies on the imPAULsive podcast, Logan Paul finally gave his side of the story on what happened at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

“I don’t know how to say this, I lost.” Paul stated.

“So check it out, we just got back from Saudi Arabia, WWE Crown Jewel, I faced off against Roman Reigns, the face of the WWE, for the title, the Undisputed Universal Championship and it was a h*ll of a match. The guy’s tough. I dragged my friends into it, they got dragged over the barrier. It’s because they handed me my phone, which I filmed myself Frog Splashing Roman through the table and honestly, I’ll take the L on the chin because I don’t care. I don’t care because that video was f*cking awesome.”

Sitting with his friends, who began the show wearing neck braces and leg casts, Paul let the cat out of the bag that his pals weren’t as injured as they may appear, though curiously saying nothing about his own status, which, according to himself, featured a torn meniscus, MCL and potentially ACL too.

“Disclaimer, these guys didn’t actually break their necks or legs, the WWE made them do physicals and all the tests necessary to get them cleared to participate in the match in Saudi Arabia, so you can take them off or whatever. The loss still hurts, but they are absolutely fine because the WWE does take care of them.”

“World class organization,” Paul’s friend Mike agreed. “I cannot believe that I was trained by some of the royalty of WWE that have trained some of the greats. Shane, Hurricane Shane (Helms) has trained some of the greatest sports athletes in the space ever.”

“I would have been on that list if I won,” Logan Paul replied, which, based on the reaction to his match, very well might be true.