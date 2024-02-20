The Usos are going to war.

The final RAW before Elimination Chamber was tasked with checking multiple WWE boxes.

The final live main roster show before an early morning effort in Perth, Australia, at least by North American timezones, Paul “Triple H” Levesque and company had to juice up the rivalries being presented to some 45,000 fans at the Optus Stadium, which somehow only has four matches and a severe lack of local stars, settle on one final member of the women's Chamber match, and keep building momentum towards the real task at hand, WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

A tough needle to thread? Maybe a little, but WWE still found a way to get it done in front of a massive crowd in Anaheim, California, all the while highlighting bull riders, Netflix executives, and even providing a platform for a UFC fighter, Michael Chandler, to call out Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 300.

And the best part? There were multiple very interesting storylines – and non-storylines – laid out that should impact the promotion moving forward.

1 The Bloodline Civil War is back on

When Jimmy Uso interfered with his brother Jey Uso's match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, it felt like only a matter of time before fans would finally get to see a Uso-Uso match the likes of which has never been seen within the WWE Universe or even on the indies.

The problem? WWE is WWE, and that storyline was effectively placed on the back burner to simmer along through side-quest season until the duo got back into it at the Royal Rumble, where the brothers were given numbers one and two and got to duke it out for a very fun few minutes.

And now, after Jey came very close to unseating Gunther in the main event of RAW, an outcome severely altered by Jimmy prematurely hitting the bell and setting up a quick pin, it looks like that match is back on and heading for a prominent spot at WrestleMania 40. Main event, it will certainly not be, but the in-ring efforts will certainly be of that caliber.

Jimmy Uso just ruined Jey Uso's night on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/vRUSUs0FKz — WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2024

2 No Jade Cargill at the Elimination Chamber

After officially making her in-ring debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble and hinting at a full-time contract with SmackDown the previous week, fans were hoping to see Jade Cargill double down on her brand-new WWE run by punching her ticket to the Elimination Chamber in order to set something up for WrestleMania 40.

On paper, it makes sense, right? The Elimination Chamber is a match that one person wins, as opposed to five performers lose, so “That Chick” could get into the match, commit some pretty incredible power spots to tape, and still leave the match without being pinned, as someone like, say Naomi, could eat the pin and keep Cargill looking rosey.

Factor in Bianca Belair's spot in the match, who may be considered the perfect foil for Cargill, and the position seemed perfect to set things up for a very fortunate future.

Unfortunately, that's not going to happen, as Cargill was not on the match, didn't win the Last Chance Battle Royal, and will instead have to watch the match like everyone else, with fellow returning powerhouse Raquel Rodriguez getting the nod instead.

What gives? Does WWE have something else planned for Cargill? Or do they worry that a spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber match, which lasted 19:30 minutes in 2023, will overexpose Cargill as compared to her 11-minute run in the Royal Rumble? Either way, fans will have to wait and see what happens at some point down the line.

3 WWE is embracing Andrade's AEW developments

And last but not least, Andrade was afforded another video package to help re-introduce himself to the WWE Universe, only this time, it came with a very interesting twist that should keep fans interested moving forward.

Addressing the crowd with his collection of bejeweled La Sombra masks, Andrade cut another promo explaining why he's important, and frankly, the words specifically weren't anything new or noteworthy… at least until the very end.

“I am a third-generation Luchador. I never had a choice,” Andrade told fans watching RAW. “My grandfather, my father, my uncles, cousins, my wife: wrestlers. This is my destiny. However, my family, my coaches, and my friends had many expectations, but I didn't let that stop me. Look at me, who I am, where I am, I define my destiny. Realizing everything I have achieved, everything I am going to achieve, My destiny's here in WWE, the era of Andrade El Idolo has begun.”

Of snap, Andrade El Idolo you say? So after AEW fans spent literally years just calling him Andrade, WWE fans are going to have to accept the El Idolo addition, too? Goodness, maybe this time around, the Andrade El Idolo era will actually begin properly indeed.