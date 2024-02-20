Michael Chandler hypes up the crowd on Monday Night Raw

It looks like the highly-anticipated Michael Chandler – Conor McGregor clash will have to wait. Despite rumors going around that the two will finally clash in the Octagon during UFC 300, the UFC itself put an end to the speculation by announcing April 13's main card…which didn't include both fighters.

Headlining UFC 300 is a light heavyweight title match between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill. Other well-known names fighting in April include Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira and Aljamain Sterling.

With nothing booked as of yet, Chandler decided to continue promoting his potential fight with McGregor in a very interesting way. Appearing on WWE's Monday Night Raw, the 37-year-old showed his microphone skills by calling out The Notorious in front of a jam-packed Honda Center.

“You are now in the presence of the most entertaining UFC fighter on the planet!” Chandler said loudly. “Now there's a man from Ireland that's been making me wait for way too long. And I still got one dude on my mind. Conor McGregor! Get your candy a** back to the Octagon! We've got some unfinished business boys!” (via Ariel Helwani)

The crossover continues. @MikeChandlerMMA cuts a mean promo on @TheNotoriousMMA on Monday Night Raw pic.twitter.com/GbcOJbKmpR — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 20, 2024

Aside from his mixed martial arts skills, Conor McGregor is also known to be an expert in marketing fights, and it looks like he may have found his match in Michael Chandler. Knowing the Irishman, he won't let something as viral as this go unaddressed. The MMA community will surely witness McGregor respond to Chandler soon enough. And with more fuel to the fire, the UFC may have to schedule their bout sooner or later.