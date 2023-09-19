When news broke that Edge would become a free agent after failing to agree to a long-term contract with WWE, fans the world over hoped to see the “Rated-R Superstar” make his way to AEW if for no other reason than to reunite for one last ride with his long-time tag team partner, Christian Cage.

What may not come to the top of most fans' minds, however, is that Cage isn't the only former Edge tag team partner who currently calls AEW home, with Chris Jericho, whom he tagged with alongside Big Show for the back half of 2009, currently looking for something new to sink his teeth into after the breakup of his long-time faction the Jericho Appreciation Society, or JAS for short.

Discussing the prospects of Edge joining him in AEW in a special appearance on the Superstar Crossover podcast with Josh Martinez to help promote Grand Slam, Jericho full-throatedly endorsed the option, as he believes there's a similar reinvention available to the “Rated-R Superstar” in Tony Khan's company just like his own run as Le Champion.

“Well, I mean, who's to say for sure? But if you look at Chris Jericho, for example, where I was in WWE, there really wasn't much more that I could do there. You're there for for many years, and you've wrestled everybody, and it's great. But it's always good to shock people, and to show up with a new kind of mission,” Chris Jericho said via Fightful.

“So I think somebody like Edge, you know, there's a lot of guys over [in WWE] like this. They've kind of done everything they can do there. For him to come to AEW with a whole fresh new coat of paint, a whole new roster of matches that he can have, obviously a new name, which would then, knowing him, knowing me, what I would do is a whole new look—a whole new mindset. That's the best thing about having AEW and about us being as successful as we are, is that there's now a viable alternative, I don't wanna say, competitor, because it's not that, but you can now go to either company.”

Is there an intriguing future for Edge in AEW? Could he fill the boots of the legacy leader of Collision left by CM Punk, only with a more positive, team-first attitude? After everything AEW went through over the last month, it's clear Tony Khan should be aggressive in the pursuit of Edge and push him like a legit star should that day come.

Chris Jericho weighs in on AEW's locker room pre-Edge post-CM Punk.

Elsewhere on his Grand Slam media tour, this time in an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho was asked if AEW's locker room is better off now that CM Punk is long gone.

Unsurprisingly, considering his previous takes on Punker, Jericho believes that AEW is doing well, and the boys and girls in the back are actually banding together to help right the ship.

“The short answer is yes. There’s also other people that are higher up in the company, we’re working together to suggest, and the thing with AEW is, we grew so fast. Look at our company now. Look at the infrastructure. I was reading WWE layoffs the other day, and there’s people, I’m like, what is this position? I don’t even know what this means. WWE has such a huge infrastructure. We do not. We need to grow that. But who’s the right people? We’ve got to identify the place where we need a little bit of growth and go from there. Tony is very organized, and Tony’s very passionate,” Chris Jericho said via Fightful. “But once again, here we are four years in. There’s a lot of stuff that none of us know. We’ve never ran our own company before, but we learned a lot from Vince. Tony’s Tony, Vince was Vince. You have to work within the boss’s system. It all rests in what Tony Khan want to do. What Tony Khan wants to do is continue to grow AEW. That’s what Chris Jericho wants to do, that’s what Bryan Danielson wants to do, that’s what Jon Moxley wants to do. So we’re all working together to patch up maybe some of the holes and continue to build this wall higher and higher and higher. To me, to see that growth so quickly is a little bit scary. We’re now figuring out what we need to do to continue to grow.”

After noting his own experiences early on in his professional wrestling career, including a fight with Goldberg in WCW, Jericho reiterated that he believes AEW has the tools needed to be successful; they just need to put it all together.

“We know the issues. The issues have been rectified. But the point is, there’s so much positive things going on. Those things are always kind of a little bit downplayed,” Jericho noted. “But it’s the negative that gets focused on. I know what’s going on in the locker room. We know what areas we need to work on. Negative press is negative press. Once again, you still got, out of those 81,000 people, how many people know what even happened or really care? The hardcore and the journalists and the guys who do this care, and we should. But there’s also fans…how about being number one on cable four weeks in a row? The number one show out of all shows is AEW. So to me, that’s a huge positive that also gets kind of lost in the shuffle because somebody’s in a bad mood one day or whatever it might be. It happens, it’s wrestling. There’s gonna be issues from time to time.”

Is Jericho correct? Is AEW on the up and up, with the required knowledge needed to get even better in the not-too-distant future? Maybe yes, maybe no, but the knowledge that the promotion is doing what it needs to do is half of the battle.