No matter how you slice it, Money in the Bank at the O2 Arena in London was a slam dunk for WWE.

Per the man himself, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, the show was the most financially successful arena Premium Live Event in the promotion's history, the SmackDown the night before was the most financially successful television show in the company's history, and while he didn't like every chant from the ruckus crow, as many were NSFW, he appreciated the passion nonetheless.

So, after John Cena suggested that WWE should run WrestleMania in London in the middle of the show, that prospect is a home-run decision, right? Eh, maybe not necessarily, as Levesque explains during the post-Money in the Bank press conference.

“I didn’t think that question was going to come up. First of all, I’d like to say thank you to John Cena for putting me in an unenviable position right now; no matter what I say, I’m going to get battered for it. Look, as I said earlier, I’ve been coming here since the early 90s, and it’s spectacular; some of my favorite events here ever and some of my favorite things in my career have happened here, even sometimes without the benefit of television or it being broadcast anywhere else. You know, we used to do Insurrection, or whatever it was called here, years ago. They were always amazing events, the crowd here, the people here, the reaction here was always off the charts,” Triple H said.

“As far as WrestleMania goes, it’s tough. I wish it was that easy, I wish it was as easy as, ‘Whoa, it’s phenomenal there; let’s go!’ We’d be going to a lot of places, but I can say this; if you look at this year alone, 2023 alone, four of the last five Premium Live Events that we have done have been in international destinations, right? And you can look back at years prior to that, skip the COVID one but look at the years prior to that, and that’s not really been a common occurrence. Montreal sold out, record sales; Puerto Rico, sold out, record sales; Saudi, sold out, record sales; London here, sold out, record sales. It bodes well financially. We are a global company, we intend to be a global company, we intend to be global, so never say never for any event. The intent is there, it is a lot more difficult than it appears, but the intent is there. And if there’s a way to get a lot of these international events done, we’re h*ll bent on doing it.”

Would it be cool to see a show in London with some 70,000-plus thousand packed into an outside arena, like, say, Wembley Stadium? Most definitely, but unfortunately, fans likely won't get that opportunity from WWE in the not-too-distance future, so they may have to look elsewhere to secure a ticket and keep their summer of wrestling alive and well. *sigh* if only there was a show fans could go “All In” on.

Triple H explains Drew McIntyre's Money in the Bank return.

Elsewhere in his time with the assembled media, Triple H was asked about the return of Drew McIntyre, who appears to be picking up right where he left off in his feud with Gunther. How, a reporter asked, did WWE get the “Scottish Warrior” back after he reportedly was considering other options?

Well, as Levesque noted, maybe he wasn't spending as much time “considering other options” as some folks may have reported.

“It’s always a funny thing at the amount of speculation that happens around things. I can say this, I read stuff. We see stuff all the time that’s printed and put out there, and people say, ‘sources say.’ I don’t know, 75% of it is completely off base. If Drew had an issue, it’s news to me. He just was out with an injury and getting some stuff fixed, and while he was out, he had something else he wanted to get fixed. So we did it, and here he is,” Triple H said via WrestleZone.

“He’s an amazing performer. He is one of the highlight superstars in this time frame in this era. Thrilled to have him back, and hopefully, he’s here for the rest of his career. That’s how I feel about it, and he and I speak about it all the time. When all of this stuff was coming up, it was funny we would talk on the phone here and there, and he’d be just laughing like, ‘Oh my god, have you read this now?’ You know, it just is what it is.”

Was Drew McIntyre actually considering giving his old moniker, Drew Galloway, another shot in AEW or otherwise? Maybe yes, maybe no, but it's clear that consideration has passed, and he's going to be keeping it alive and well in WWE long-term.