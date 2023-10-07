With the WWE Universe heading to Fastlane for the biggest show of the month of October… at least until next week's edition of NXT, fans were afforded an intro for the show from none other than Pat McAfee, a man who knows a thing or two about the Hoosier state from his time as an All-Pro punter for the Indianapolis Colts.

Taking some time off of his very busy schedule of College Gameday, his namesake show, and his general Pat McAfee-ness, the kicker-turned-punter-turned-media member delivered a cold open for the ages that should have fans hyped as you-know-what to see the five matches on the Fastlane card.

“You didn't think you'd just roll through beautiful Indianapolis and not get a little color commentary from Pat McAfee himself, did you?” Pat McAfee said. “Look, I'm no mathematician, never claimed to be an astrophysicist, but I know fast when I see it. Going mache 3 with your hair on fire is my comfort zone, okay? And hot d*mn, if tonight isn't a strap-in, keep all hands and feet inside, take the governor off kinda night. And if there's one thing I know about this town, it's that fortune favors the fast. Look at them, superhuman specimens. Athletic A-Listers. Straight up debonair dawgs. Gotta keep your head on a swivel though, Sam. Sometimes, even if Fastlane finds a little oncoming traffic. If you're not fired up right now, I'd say we need a pluse check in aisle wet blanket. We are ramping towards a big finish. WWE Fastlane coming at you like a Mack Truck. Let's go!”

Though it's safe to assume that McAfee won't be appearing at Fastlane as a commentator, MC, or impromptu performer WrestleMania 39-style, unless, of course, he pulls off a Logan Paul-esque magic trick to fly from Texas to Indiana in a matter of hours, it's cool to see the 36-year-old from Plum, Pennsylvania make his way back to WWE to help fire up the fans and get folks stoked on watching the Premium Live Event. With Indianapolis famous for its speedway, leaning all the way into the car vibes of the show is a smart way to not only differentiate it from Payback, but tie things into SummerSlam, which used a similar motif since it was run in Detroit. All in all, good on McAfee for not only playing ball and sending WWE fans a fun video to hype up the show but for also tying into the theme to make the show feel cohesive.

Pat McAfee reveals what's preventing his return to WWE.

So if Pat McAfee is clearly a massive fan of WWE, so much so that he literally called shows for the brand alongside Michael Cole on SmackDown, why hasn't he returned to the promotion with more frequency, maybe not once a week, but definitely more than once per quarter?

Well, as it turns out, it's not so much a desire thing, as clearly, McAfee would be pulling Adam Cole-style hijinx with regularity if it was up to him, but instead his commitment to his eponymous show, which employs over a dozen people and is now a flagship part of the ESPN media empire, as he explained on Instagram to his fans.

“[I miss WWE] like every day, bro, literally. You know, when I was in the NFL, I was envious of the people that could go do indie wrestling cause I wasn't allowed, obviously, under my NFL contract, and also, I couldn't jeopardize what was paying for me and my family, my friends to kind of have a much better life than what we grew up in. So then I get an opportunity to wrestle and do the WWE live, It was an honor and a dream, and I had the time of my f**king life in there,” Pat McAfee said via Comicbook.com.

“Loved it, every single moment, but now my business has got to a point where I'm very lucky for this and fortunate for this. We've worked our a**s off, but you know I'm incredibly busy, and we've got fifteen employees over here that are having babies and building houses so it's a tough thing to deal with mentally because emotionally I want to be there [WWE] but I just can't timing wise. But we will figure it out.”

Would it be cool to see McAfee back in WWE with more regularity? Most definitely, but hey, if he's only able to work every now and then, it's better than not working at all, as even the occasional McAfee appearance is worth waiting for.