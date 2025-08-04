While the decision to extend De'Aaron Fox with a max contract was a no-brainer, the real reason may surprise you. In awarding the 2023 NBA All-Star a four-year, $229M deal, the San Antonio Spurs make a move in NBA Free Agency that accentuates their place in the coming season's playoff picture. The ramifications, though, actually ring much more important off the court.

When the Silver and Black traded for De'Aaron Fox, they pulled the trigger because the career 21.5 points-per-game scorer pointed to San Antonio as his preferred destination. The organization made the move fully aware that the now eight-year veteran would be up for maximum money this off-season.

How De'Aaron Fox is vital to the San Antonio Spurs in 2025-2026

The bigger picture is made possible by Fox's ability. Before the trade last winter, the former Kentucky Wildcat averaged at least 25 points per contest in four of his most recent five seasons. With him came a consistent second scoring threat after Victor Wembanyama. Specifically, Fox's game features traits that will mesh with their generational big man. He's effective in a pick and roll, he can get up and down the court, he can knock down the jumper consistently and he attacks the paint well.

Because of a season ending injury to Wemby, the pairing lasted but five games in 2024-2025. Look for a tandem that'll go full throttle early on this fall.

Spurs end-of-the-year interviews As De'Aaron Fox recovers next 2 months from surgery on a broken pinky bone in shooting hand, asked him about getting a #Spurs off-season to work w/#VictorWembanyama "We want to be the best pick and roll combo in the league"⬇️#GoSpursGo#PorVida pic.twitter.com/ZNP34cFaAL — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) April 13, 2025

All of a sudden, Fox is part of a crowded Spurs backcourt. It's a “problem” the organization is happy to finesse. When the Spurs traded for Fox, Stephon Castle was beginning to hit a stride that would lead to Rookie of the Year honors. Thanks to the kind of lottery luck that tends to pay them big dividends, San Antonio added Dylan Harper with the second overall pick this summer despite the fact that they were closer to the top of the non-playoff teams than the bottom.

With those two young guards, questions arose about whether Fox proved as vital to the roster as he did just half a year ago.

The true Spurs key behind Fox's max deal

Article Continues Below

While Castle will be even better this coming year and though Harper is expected to contribute instantly, both are still extremely young. Harper has yet to play an actual NBA game. Fox will carry a scoring load through the entire season.

And beyond.

This deal represents more than scoring, line-ups, X's and O's.

While reports suggested that Kevin Durant named San Antonio as a preference this off-season, Fox is the rare All-Star who all but committed to the city. They've been hard to come by for a franchise that's traditionally relied on home grown talent and the signings of standouts looking for a ring toward the end of their careers.

To have denied Fox a max contract would've sent a message to every NBA star.

The wrong one.

In extending the 27-year-old point guard, the Spurs cement a threat for most of the next half-decade. They also cement a model – one that says to the best in the league that they're very much open for business.