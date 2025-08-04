The Las Vegas Raiders watched one rookie wide receiver grab the praise Monday. And this time it wasn't Dont'e Thornton, who's impressing with his speed during NFL Training Camp.

The other highly anticipated receiver newcomer Jack Bech turned heads. Nick Walters of KNTV captured this moment: New Vegas quarterback Geno Smith feeding the ball to Bech — who executed a contested one-handed grab.

#Raiders 2nd-round rookie WR Jack Bech with the highlight of 1-on-1s, reeling in the one-handed grab on a Geno Smith pass 👀 pic.twitter.com/nE8d3Z6F5h — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) August 4, 2025

Bech arrived to Sin City after the Ashton Jeanty selection. The TCU standout landed at No. 58 overall in the second round. Bech became lauded for his ball skills during his pre-draft evaluation by Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network. Zierlein mentioned how Bech brings “elite catch focus” on the field.

He showed that exact focus during that sequence. Which energized fans and the Raiders.

Notable reactions for Raiders' Jack Bech catch

One fantasy football account applauded the grab. Saying on X (formerly Twitter) “Oh, this dude just looks like a baller.”

Article Continues Below

Another fan stated “He's a cheat code” after watching Bech complete the grab.

Ezekiel Trezevant IV of Raiders on Sports Illustrated stated this isn't the first time Bech caught a tough one. Though the Raiders insider says Bech “just needs to work on making the easy catches.” Leaving some fans wondering if Bech is struggling with catching consistency.

However, the Raiders posted another video showcasing a well-executed Bech catch. This time he's beating the secondary deep. Smith “dropped it in the bucket” for Bech as described by the social media team.

Bech is fueling new hype for this brand-new Raiders offense Pete Carroll is helping install. One that has Carroll tabbing Chip Kelly as his Raiders offensive coordinator.

Bech impressed early by becoming the breakout minicamp star of '25. He's even earned a strong endorsement from Dez Bryant. The former perennial Pro Bowl wideout for the Dallas Cowboys claimed Bech will be in the league for a long time.