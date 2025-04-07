During their heated promo on Friday Night SmackDown, WWE's Charlotte Flair fired back at Tiffany Stratton, who brought up her divorce from Andrade, by dragging the Women's Champion's boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, into the situation.

Apparently, these parts of the promo were unscripted. PWInsider reports that the two went rogue during the promo, as they said

“very little of what was in the rundown for them.”

Stratton reportedly felt Flair “ate her up” in prior segments. She then brought up Flair's divorce to even the odds after the earlier cheap shots. As champion, Stratton may have wanted to re-assert her position heading into WrestleMania 41.

“Some we spoke with felt Stratton stood up for herself in a way that put the spotlight back on her (and in front of a Chicago crowd was sincerely pro-Stratton) while others felt that the segment going awry towards the end didn't help anyone,” PWInsider's report read.

Flair was not expecting Stratton to take a shot at her latest divorce. That may explain why she seemed flustered when bringing up Kaiser in response.

At one point, Stratton said, “When it's all said and done, you're going to be just like you are outside of the ring…alone. What is that record like? 0-3?”

In response, a flustered Flair said, “Hey Tiffany, is that why Kaiser is in my DMs?”

WWE has since edited this part of the promo out of their subsequent uploads of it. That makes it obvious that the lines were not part of the plan.

In February 2025, it was reported that WWE's Charlotte Flair and Andrade filed for divorce, which is what Tiffany Stratton brought up.

Stratton and Flair will face at WrestleMania 41 for the Women's Championship. Flair returned at the 2025 Royal Rumble, winning the annual battle royal.

