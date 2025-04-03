After news hit that WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair and Andrade were getting a divorce, the 2025 Royal Rumble winner recently opened up about it.

She spoke to Sherri Shepherd about the decision. It occurred while Flair was recovering from her torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus injuries suffered in 2023. She called her current comeback the “biggest” of her career.

“I didn't,” Flair responded when asked how she “handled” it all during her rehab process. “I felt like I was failing at my job, I felt like I was in my personal life, and the embarrassment of being divorced again and being compared to my father [Ric Flair].

“When I made the decision to file for divorce, the only thing I kept thinking was I didn't want anyone to know. Like, Oh my gosh, I have failed again. And then my knee and I think as women— I think men, too—but everyone's probably thinking, She's gonna come back a year older, she's gonna come back less than, she's coming back off this knee injury. And, unfortunately, the WWE audience hasn't gotten to see the comeback of Charlotte Flair,” she continued.

Ultimately, Flair knows fans are going to form opinions on the private matter. And now, she is in the middle of a “redemption story” since her comeback at the Royal Rumble on February 1, 2025.

What she learned was that it is “okay not to be okay,” as they say in We Live in Time. She had to confront the news head-on since it hit after her Royal Rumble win. “Boom. Everything hits. Everything that I had been scared of hit that day, and I was like, The fight's over. I have nothing to fight. This is me, this is who I am; I'm standing in my worth,” she said.

As she mentioned, Flair has previously been divorced. She was previously married to Riki Johnson and Thom Latimer before she was with Andrade.

News that Charlotte Flair had filed for divorce from fellow WWE Superstar Andrade came to light days after her 2025 Royal Rumble win. TMZ was the first to report the news.

It has been a long process for Flair. TMZ alleges that she filed for separation from her ex-husband in June 2024. The divorce came months later, in October 2024.

Of course, it is unknown why they got divorced. It also happened while Flair was recovering from one of the most devastating injuries of her career.

Luckily, she is back in wrestling, and she is bound for a marquee match at WrestleMania 41. She will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Championship.

Flair and Andrade had been married since May 2022, over two years after they got engaged. They had a wedding ceremony in Mexico.